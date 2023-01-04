Maple Grove girls hockey continued its impressive start to the 2022-23 season ahead of the holiday weekend in the Walser Invitational. Starting the tournament with a loss to Minnetonka Dec. 26. The Crimson turned things around, however, with wins against Moorhead Dec. 27 and Grand Rapids-Greenway Dec. 28.
Minnetonka
The Crimson came close, but in the end lost, in one of their biggest defensive challenges yet. Maple Grove opened its participation in the Walser Invitational, hosted at Braemar Arena in Edina, with a matchup against Minnetonka.
In a game where Minnetonka outshot the Crimson 40 to 21, the Crimson were the ones to open the scoring. Maddie Elfstrand put Maple Grove in front in the seventh minute of the first period, scoring the only goal of the period.
Minnetonka responded in the second period, scoring goals in the ninth and 15th minutes to take their first lead of the night. Another goal, late in the third period, extended Minnetonka’s lead.
The Crimson responded in the last minute of the game as Pim Wilhelmy scored amid an impressive season, but it would be the last goal for the night as Minnetonka won 3-2. The loss, while just Maple Grove’s second of the season, was also its second in nine days – the Crimson lost to Edina Dec. 17.
Moorhead
Maple Grove responded strongly the following day in a 5-1 win over Moorhead. It was the Crimson’s turn to dominate the chances, outshooting Moorhead 46 to 28.
The Crimson opened the scoring with two first-period goals. Stella Retrum scored a short-handed goal to get things started in the 15th minute, with Bella Shipley scoring a goal of her own just a minute later.
Retrum kept the momentum on Maple Grove’s side early in the second period, adding a third goal for the Crimson on a power play. A late Moorhead goal left it 3-1 to Maple Grove going into the third period.
With a Moorhead comeback still in reach, Maple Grove meant business in the final period. Grace Erickson scored in the 14th minute, followed by a second Shipley goal. All together, Maple Grove earned a confident win, making up for their Monday loss.
Grand Rapids-Greenway
The Crimson closed out the Walser Invitational with a second win, this time besting Grand Rapids-Greenway 4-2 on Wednesday. Once again, Maple Grove found the night’s first goal, this time coming from Emily Oakland in the ninth minute.
Grand Rapids-Greenway responded quickly, however, to tie things up 1-1 at the end of period. The Crimson did not let the tie stop their momentum. Ella Olson retook the lead for Maple Grove in the sixth minute, with Shipley scoring another goal two minutes later to extend the lead to 3-1.
Maple Grove survived yet another burst from Grand Rapids-Greenway, which scored in the fifth minute, staying firmly ahead with a goal of its own. That goal, scored by Retrum, ensured a Crimson win, extending their overall record to 11-2.
Maple Grove was set to play two games the following week, traveling to Rogers Tuesday, Jan. 3, after the press deadline, before traveling to Alexandria Saturday, Jan. 7.
