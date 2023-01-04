Maple Grove girls hockey continued its impressive start to the 2022-23 season ahead of the holiday weekend in the Walser Invitational. Starting the tournament with a loss to Minnetonka Dec. 26. The Crimson turned things around, however, with wins against Moorhead Dec. 27 and Grand Rapids-Greenway Dec. 28.

Minnetonka

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments