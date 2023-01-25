Maple Grove and the Osseo/Park Center Stars both had an eventful week of hockey, which culminated in a rivalry faceoff in Maple Grove.

The Crimson beat Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Jan. 17, while the Stars lost to Rogers the same day. The two teams then met on Jan. 21, with Maple Grove prevailing.

