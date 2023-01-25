Maple Grove and the Osseo/Park Center Stars both had an eventful week of hockey, which culminated in a rivalry faceoff in Maple Grove.
The Crimson beat Centennial/Spring Lake Park on Jan. 17, while the Stars lost to Rogers the same day. The two teams then met on Jan. 21, with Maple Grove prevailing.
Centennial/Spring Lake Park at Maple Grove
Maple Grove started its week with a precise win at home against Centennial/Spring Lake Park. While the shot count was close for both teams in the first period, Maple Grove scored two unanswered goals.
Stella Retrum opened the scoring, followed by Kelsey Olson less than a minute later on a power play. The second period was all Crimson again, with the hosts scoring thanks to Abbey Oakland. Maple Grove now had three goals from just 17 shots.
Grace Erickson and Bella Shipley joined in on the goals in the third period before a late CSLP goal prevented a shutout. Maple Grove won 5-1, leading 25-23 on shots on goal.
The game marked the return of goaltender Dani Strom for Maple Grove. Strom had been absent for several games due to playing with the USA national team at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship.
Rogers at Osseo/Park Center
The OPC Stars started the week with a difficult home game against Rogers. The visitors came out ready to play, and despite some early chances for the Stars, led 3-0 by the first break.
The Stars, dressed in Totino-Grace jerseys for the night in recognition of the Totino-Grace students on the roster, stepped up the chances in the second period, growing from two to six, but Rogers again were the only scorers, this time adding just one goal.
Osseo/Park Center finally found an attacking rhythm in the third period, scoring goals in the first and last minutes of the period through Maggie Albers and Alicia Smuk to close the game down to 2-4, the final score.
Osseo/Park Center at Maple Grove
It was all Maple Grove as the Crimson and Stars met on Saturday for a rematch after a hard-fought early season win for Maple Grove at Dick Vraa Memorial Arena.
Maple Grove went all-in on the first period, scoring the first goal within a minute of the game’s start thanks to Olson. Madi Soukup added a goal seven minutes later, before Addie Sillerud and Shipley finished the period with two goals to make it 4-0.
No one scored in the second half, leaving Maple Grove firmly in control of the game leading into the final period.
Olson scored once again to get the goals flowing again, before Erickson scored her second of the week to stamp the 6-0 win.
Maple Grove girls hockey head coach Jim Koltes explained how issues in the previous week, which included two losses, informed this week’s choices.
“We played really well against Andover. [Strom] was playing in Sweden for the U.S., so [Elie Hancock] was in goal. She was fantastic,” he said. “We had some scoring chances too, but the puck just didn’t go in for us. ... [Against Holy Family] it was 3-1 going into the third period and we had a power play right at the start. ... We didn’t get the goal and then 30 seconds after the power play they went down and made it 4-1.”
Koltes added that the team responded well to the adjustments made after those losses, coming out of the gate ready to improve in this week’s games.
“We really challenged the kids, we tried to change our team’s mindset starting with that Centennial game,” Koltes said. “We know what everyone can do now. We’ve got to get in the playoff mindset and we talked about having fast starts, can’t have slow starts in the playoffs because you go down 2-0 and the game can be over. ... The kids jumped on that right away and we went up 2-0 in the first period.”
Koltes added that the team still can improve on some of the essentials with the playoffs on the horizon.
“Our kids just need to pay more attention to detail in the defensive zone. We’ve been blocking more shots,” he said. “If you can’t score goals on somebody it’s tough to beat them. Something a little away from the puck is our neutral zone defense too.”
Maple Grove girls hockey played three games the following week, hosting North Wright County Jan. 23 and Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Jan. 24, after press time. They were then to travel to Minnetonka Jan. 28.
The OPC Stars approach the end of the regular season with two games left. They traveled to Blaine Jan. 24 and were set to host Anoka Jan. 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.