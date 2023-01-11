Maple Grove girls hockey played two games this week amid an impressive 2022-23 season. The Crimson won on the road against Rogers Jan. 3, before traveling to Alexandria for another win Jan. 7.
Maple Grove girls hockey played two games this week amid an impressive 2022-23 season. The Crimson won on the road against Rogers Jan. 3, before traveling to Alexandria for another win Jan. 7.
Tuesday’s trip to Rogers Ice Arena was yet another opportunity well-taken for the Crimson, who continued to dominate in conference play. The eventual win against Rogers came from a game of 47 shots between the two teams, with Maple Grove taking 24, amongst the lowest counts they’ve had this season.
The Crimson opened the scoring through Emily and Abbey Oakland, scoring in the sixth and 10th minutes respectively. Ahead 2-0 at the break, Maple Grove then had to defend its lead as Rogers scored within the first the 30 seconds of the second period.
Maple Grove responded well, scoring two goals over the course of the rest of the period, first through Stella Retrum and then Bella Shipley.
Rogers scored the final goal of the game, the only goal of the third period, but Maple Grove’s lead held and the Crimson left with a 4-2 win. The result left the Crimson with an undefeated 6-0 conference record.
Alexandria
Maple Grove continued its impressive season with a big win on the road on Saturday against Alexandria, but the result didn’t come as easy as its 9-3 scoreline might suggest.
The Crimson outshot Alexandria in the first period, but it was Maple Grove that trailed going into the break. Alexandria scored in the first and last minutes of the first period to put her team ahead 2-1 after an eighth minute Crimson goal from Addie Sillerud.
Now in the second period, Maple Grove still had to work its way into the lead. Maddie Elfstrand tied things up at 2-2 for the Crimson just seconds into the period, but Alexandria didn’t give up easily and retook the lead soon after.
Maple Grove rallied in the sixth minute, when Kelsey Olson scored the first of four unanswered goals. Stella Retrum, Audrey Mlekoday and Shipley scored the remaining goals of the period. Suddenly, Maple Grove led 6-3 going into the third period.
The final period was all Maple Grove. Retrum and Shipley scored their second goals of the day before Ella Olson scored her first, concluding an eventful 9-3 win over Alexandria. Maple Grove now holds a 13-2 overall record and is on a four-game winning streak.
Maple Grove girls hockey was set to play twice the following week, traveling to Andover Jan. 10, after press time. Next on the schedule is a road game against Holy Family Saturday, Jan. 14.
