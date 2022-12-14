The Osseo/Park Center Stars and the Maple Grove Crimson girls met Dec. 6, looking to continue positive starts to their hockey seasons.
Maple Grove went on to win the game 2-0. The OPC Stars went on to play two more games, losing 1-5 to North Wright County and beating Anoka 4-0. Maple Grove played one more game in the week, beating Eden Prairie 3-2 Dec. 9.
Maple Grove dominated the chances on Tuesday, outshooting the Stars 15 to 2 in the first period in what proved to be a trend through the game. The OPC Stars, however, showed up ready for a battle. With Maple Grove peppering the hosts with shots, the Stars managed to put on a massive defensive performance, each Crimson chance seeming to be stopped by a persistent Stars player.
The dam finally broke in the 15th minute of the first period when Ella Olson tipped in a deflected puck following an initial shot on goal by Pim Wilhelmy. That goal gave Maple Grove a 1-0 lead going into the second period, with a standout performance from Osseo/Park Center goalie Claire Schmaltz keeping the hosts within arms reach.
The second period saw no goals, with Maple Grove’s shot lead thinning, at 11 to 6. The Stars were able to slow the Crimson’s attack while making far more of their own time on the puck.
While the OPC defense held its ground, the Stars attack managed to create two big one-on-one chances, both of which were stopped by Maple Grove goalie Dani Strom.
The third period remained tense and competitive, though Maple Grove rediscovered its dominant form, outshooting the Stars 21 to 1.
Pressed to their limits, the Stars defended with their all. Schmaltz continued to impress in goal, making 45 saves on the night in total. Maple Grove finally found its insurance goal in the 13th minute as Stella Retrum slammed home the visitors’ second and final goal of the night.
Osseo/Park Center results
The OPC Stars played two more games that week, traveling to play North Wright County Dec. 8 in a tough 1-5 loss. Hailey Eikos had the only Stars goal of the game, coming in the third period.
The Stars then earned a big 4-0 win against Anoka with goals from Alicia Smuk, Hailey Eikos, Lillian Huna and Maggie Albers. The win, which saw the Stars outshoot Anoka 34 to 21, was the Stars’ first conference victory of the season. They ended the week 1-2 in conference play, 4-4-1 overall.
OPC Stars head coach Jeremy Lewis noted that the team was proud of its defensive work against Maple Grove and made adjustments to get a big win against Anoka.
“We’re happy with the game against Maple Grove. We played a good defensive game, that’s what we focused on,” Lewis said. “We did not play too well on Thursday night against North Wright County. ... We responded well, we shook up our lines, tried to get more scoring on Saturday, which helped. We got at least a goal from each of our three lines.”
The OPC Stars played three times the following week, hosting Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 13, after press time, before traveling to play Roseau Dec. 16. They were then set to travel to play Thief River Falls Dec. 17.
Maple Grove results
Maple Grove followed up its rivalry win against the OPC Stars with a 3-2 road win over Eden Prairie Dec. 9.
The result required great patience from the Crimson. When the goals did come, the first was for Eden Prairie in the 11th minute of the second period.
Stella Retrum then tied it up in the 16th minute. Maple Grove took the lead for the first time when Bella Shipley scored in the third period, but Eden Prairie responded with a last-minute tying goal. Retrum proved the decisive factor in overtime, scoring the winner in the eighth minute.
Crimson girls hockey head coach Jim Koltes noted that the win over the OPC Stars forced the Crimson to work hard to maintain their principles and find ways to implement the gameplan.
“The OPC game flustered us a little bit,” he said. “I think [our players] thought it was going to be easier than it was, and so we dominated the game but their goaltender played really well. ... We stayed with our gameplan and got the goalie moving, taking her eyes away, did the things that have made us successful so far this year.”
Maple Grove hosted two games the following week, playing Elk River/Zimmerman on Dec. 13, after press deadline, then set to host Edina Dec. 17.
