The Osseo/Park Center Stars and the Maple Grove Crimson girls met Dec. 6, looking to continue positive starts to their hockey seasons.

Maple Grove went on to win the game 2-0. The OPC Stars went on to play two more games, losing 1-5 to North Wright County and beating Anoka 4-0. Maple Grove played one more game in the week, beating Eden Prairie 3-2 Dec. 9.

