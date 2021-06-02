Crimson girls golf captures another NWSC title

Pictured is the 2021 Maple Grove Girls Golf team. (Photo courtesy of Randy Glasmann)

The Maple Grove girls golf team ended the regular season as they did in 2019: Northwest Suburban Conference champions.

They were undefeated in six nine-hole matches and the mid-season tournament, which determined the conference champion after the End of Season tournament was rained out last Thursday.

Five girls received All-Conference medals: Senior Lauren Contreras, sophomore Julia Contreras, freshmen McKenna Hogan, Mia Morton, and eighth grader Carly Hamman.

