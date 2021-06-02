Crimson girls golf captures another NWSC title

The Maple Grove girls golf team ended the regular season as they did in 2019: Northwest Suburban Conference champions.
They were undefeated in six nine-hole matches and the mid-season tournament, which determined the conference champion after the End of Season tournament was rained out last Thursday.
Five girls received All-Conference medals: Senior Lauren Contreras, sophomore Julia Contreras, freshmen McKenna Hogan, Mia Morton, and eighth grader Carly Hamman.
