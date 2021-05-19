At Bunker Hills Golf Course on May 11, the Maple Grove girls golf team beat Coon Rapids by a combined score of 178-207. Senior Lauren Contreras led the way by shooting a 40, followed by sophomore Julia Contreras’s 43 and freshman Mia Morton’s 46.

The conference season comes to an end next week at the End of Season Tournament at Bunker Hills on Thursday, May 27.

