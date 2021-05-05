Crimson girls golf beat Centennial on April 26 at Cedar Creek Golf Course with a score of 153-203. Maple Grove sophomore Julia Contreras led the team with a two-under-par 34. Senior Lauren Contreras shot a 37, freshman McKenna Hogan had a 40, and sophomore Maria Contreras shot a 42. Eighth-grader Carly Hamman shot a 43, and sophomore Shea Lamker had a 48.
Three days later, the Crimson took first place at the Northwest Suburban Conference mid-season invitational at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake by shooting a combined 335. Andover came in second place with 381 and Centennial finished in third with 388.
Hogan led the Crimson with a six-over 78, followed by Lauren Contreras (85), Julia Contreras (85), and Hamman (87). Freshman Mia Morton finished with a 94 and Maria Contreras with a 97.
