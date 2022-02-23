After knocking off Irondale-St. Anthony in the quarterfinals, the number one seeded Maple Grove girls hockey squad kept the momentum rolling when they faced fifth-seeded Champlin Park-Coon Rapids in the Section 5AA semifinals Feb. 15.
All game long, it seemed that whenever the Crimson were given a scoring opportunity, they found a way to take advantage, and that resulted in a dominant 6-1 victory. Senior forward Tia Rice got the scoring started early in the first period as the tightly packed Maple Grove fan section burst into screams and cheers.
Then midway through the frame, sophomore forward Bella Shipley doubled the Crimson lead to 2-0 as the game transitioned into the second period.
On a power play midway through the frame, freshman forward Kelsey Olson got involved in the scoring party with a goal to make it 3-0.
Finally, in the third period, junior forward Stella Retrum added the team’s fourth goal while shorthanded, followed by scores from Olson and Retrum again. The Bluebirds did eventually get on the scoreboard but it was too little too late in the third as sophomore goalie Dani Strom made 25 saves.
Centennial
That set up a rematch one year in the making. 12 months ago, Maple Grove fell victim in the section championship to these same Centennial-Spring Lake Park Cougars, upsetting the higher-seeded Crimson 4-1. But you wouldn’t know it from this Maple Grove iteration. Coming out onto the ice, the Crimson had the impression of a loose team, with girls smiling and yelling enthusiastically.
In the opening period, the Cougars came looking like a team ready to pounce. With an ultra-aggressive pace of play, Centennial-Spring Lake Park peppered Strom and looked like they were getting closer to getting past the sophomore netminder.
But a Cougars penalty set up the Crimson for a scoring chance, and freshman forward Pim Wilhelmy took advantage by scoring on a wrap-around goal that snuck past sophomore goalie Kaitlin Groess.
Before the game, head coach Jim Koltes texted junior forward Ella Olson to tell her, “use that big shot tonight, and later in the frame, Olson found a loose puck that redirected off of Groess and snuck it past the goal line that gave Maple Grove a 2-0 lead.
“Ella did a great job tonight,” Koltes said.
Despite all the pressure put on by Centennial-Spring Lake Park and the physical style of play, which several Maple Grove players felt as they hit the ice, the Crimson held that 2-0 lead going to the second. That’s when the Cougars’ offense broke the levy.
By asserting themselves in the neutral zone and keeping puck possession, it afforded them several looks at the back of the net. Four minutes into the second, senior forward Megan Goodreau laced a shot past Strom on a two-on-one to cut the Crimson lead in half. Then with less than three minutes to go in the frame, junior forward Callie Cody camped out in front of the net and fired a rebound attempt past Strom, erupting cheers and screams from the Cougars’ bleachers. Suddenly, the two-goal advantage for Maple Grove was gone.
With 17 minutes left to decide the fate of the season, the Crimson were looking for a similar spark to that in the first period. And Koltes and staff told them to continue to do what they’ve done all year long, which is to dominate the third period. They have scored more goals in the third frame than in any other all season.
“We just told them to trust the process and do what we’ve been doing,” Koltes said.
After both teams got excellent scoring chances, it was Olson who was again in the right spot at the right time. She camped out in front of the net and flung the puck past Groess to give Maple Grove a 3-2 lead.
“I just stood there and thought, ‘oh my god here’s my opportunity and I’m just going to go for it,’” Olson said.
With a leap and a scream, she hugged her teammates and suddenly gave the Crimson all the momentum. “It was pure excitement and joy…That one right there really got the momentum for us,” senior forward Taylor Holm said.
The Cougars committed a costly penalty late in the period, which resulted in a power-play goal from Retrum that made it 4-2 and essentially iced the game. As the clock hit triple zeros, the Crimson stormed the ice, celebrating their fourth section championship in program history and avenging last year’s loss to the Cougars in the same game. Strom made 21 saves, but most importantly stopped all seven shots in the third period.
“For being a sophomore and her first real section tournament, she was a stud,” Koltes said. “The kid feels no pressure.”
“Dani is a backbone for the team. She is an amazing goalie and she’s so young,” Holm said. “I just had to give my team the best chance they could to win,” Strom said.
As the players rushed the ice when time expired with immeasurable elation, some of the emotion included the joy and awe of winning the section championship, while others were set on the next goal, which is the state tournament.
“I never thought this feeling would be so amazing,” Olson said. “I’m so excited to get to play in the [Xcel Energy Center] in front of so many people. It’s been my dream to play there my entire life.”
“They worked their tails off…I’m just so excited for them to have the opportunity to play at the X,” Koltes said.
“I’m at a loss for words,” Holm said. “I’m super proud of this team. We know that the teams [in the state tournament] are good and we respect them. But we are too. We’re ready to play and hungry to go all the way. We want a state championship.”
Coming up
The Maple Grove girls, seeded fourth in the Class 2A tournament, play fifth-seeded Gentry Academy in the quarterfinals Feb. 24, at 8 p.m at Xcel Energy Center.
