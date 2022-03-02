All season long, whenever the seventh-ranked Maple Grove girls basketball squad has faced in-game adversity, their response has been the same: Don’t panic and stick to their game plan. When they faced Centennial (15-9) Feb. 23, the Crimson resilience was put to the test again as they overcame a 10 point second-half deficit to eventually beat the Cougars 62-55.
Early in the first half, however, Centennial looked to have the upper hand over Maple Grove, forcing the Crimson into difficult offensive possessions and several turnovers. By halftime, the Cougars held a 38-30 lead. Centennial’s lead hit an apex in the opening minutes of the second half with a 10-point advantage. But Maple Grove didn’t flinch.
“We dug in defensively and started doing the things we had talked about doing,” Maple Grove head coach Mark Cook said. “I thought we rebounded the ball better. And offensively we were more patient.”
Within several minutes, the Cougar lead was down to just two points, and soon after the differential had evaporated entirely. Back-to-back three-pointers from senior guard Kyla Overskei and freshman guard Jordan Ode gave Maple Grove a 52-50 lead and from that point on, the Crimson controlled the momentum.
Key offensive rebounds and steals late in the game helped Maple Grove maintain possession of the ball. Late-game free throws helped ice away the game and the Crimson extended their winning streak to 17 games with a 62-55 win. Ode scored a game-high 19 points, and Overskei added 16.
Then Feb. 25, one game in the regular season remained for Maple Grove, and one game stood in the way of achieving a feat Cook had never done in his tenure as Crimson head coach: An undefeated record in conference play.
The opponent, district rival Park Center (5-19), put up a first-half fight against the Crimson, trailing 31-28 at intermission. But, as is Maple Grove’s calling card, they hit another gear in the second half, cruising to a 71-50 victory for a perfect conference season 19-0. Junior guard Kennedy Klick and Overskei each scored a game-high 16 points, while Ode added 11.
Along with securing a regular-season conference title, the Crimson head into sections confident and winners of their last 18 games. “This team has worked their butts off,” Cook said. “They have really come together as a group. I’m just really proud of what they’ve done and what they’re doing.”
Coming up
The Maple Grove girls earned the number one seed in the upcoming Section 5AAAA playoffs, which begin Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. when the Crimson host eighth-seeded Irondale (5-20).
