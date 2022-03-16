As the 5AAAA semifinals commenced March 8, the Maple Grove girls basketball squad took their home court for the final time this season, looking to take down conference rival and fourth seed Champlin Park. But the Rebels gave the top-seeded Crimson all they could handle, keeping the game close until midway through the second half before Maple Grove finally took control and secured a 52-40 victory.
In front of a packed crowd in the Maple Grove Senior High gymnasium, both teams came out with physicality and scrappiness fit for a playoff game. With neither team making their outside shots, the focus was on loose balls, offensive rebounds, and other scrappy elements of the game. To that point, the Rebels seemed to think that was the formula to upset the Crimson, as they were within striking distance at halftime, down only 26-20. Early in the second half, Champlin Park continued their momentum and cut the Maple Grove lead down to just one, fueled by a pesky defense that contained the Crimson offense.
But midway through the final 18 minutes, Maple Grove found a formula to counteract the Rebel rush. “We started making a couple of baskets,” head coach Mark Cook said. “I thought we settled down offensively a little bit and then we dug in defensively. We started getting some stops, rebounded the ball, and stopped giving up second-chance opportunities.”
Freshman guard Jordan Ode was one of many Crimson who were active in the passing lanes and nabbed several steals, which resulted in fastbreak points. In the frontcourt, senior forward Emma Kanz was the ultimate difference-maker for Maple Grove, as she led the team with 14 points, but also anchored the defensive end of the floor and neutralized the Rebels’ interior players.
“I’m so proud of Emma,” Cook said as his voice choked up. “She is a difference-maker for us. She is an amazing kid.”
Before long, the Crimson lead, which was teetering around five or six, extended to nine and soon 11 points and eventually ended with a 12 point win.
With Maple Grove one win away from the state tournament, Cook’s message to his team is nothing new. “We just got to keep doing what we do,” he said. “This team is one of the most resilient teams I’ve ever coached and we are going to battle. I know that.”
Roseville
On the cusp of their sixth state tournament appearance in program history, the Crimson faced second-seeded Roseville March 10 for the Section 5AAAA crown. After keeping the Raiders contained in the first half, Maple Grove’s defense couldn’t stop Roseville in the second, allowing 43 points in the final 18 minutes en route to a 60-50 Raider win.
In the first half, it looked as if the story would be about the lockdown Crimson defense, which kept Roseville scoreless until the 9:20 mark. Both teams were having a tough time making shots, but Maple Grove ended up holding a slim 23-17 lead at halftime. That’s when the Roseville offense woke up.
The Raiders, like the Crimson, were looking to drive the ball to the rack and either score or draw fouls. That led to both teams getting the bonus at early marks in the half, but the Crimson had a much tougher time taking advantage of trips at the free-throw line and surrendered several points from the stripe.
In the closing minutes, Roseville held a slim lead, thanks to big shots from Maple Grove to stay within striking distance. But too many Crimson turnovers plagued the top-seed and the Raiders took advantage of their free throws to extend the lead. By the time the buzzer sounded and Raiders fans stormed the court at Anoka High School, Roseville’s lead peaked at the final score of 60-50. Ode led the team with a career-high 20 points and junior guard Kennedy Klick added 10 points.
“Give a lot of credit to Roseville,” Maple Grove head coach Mark Cook said. “They come and go as #10 [guard Drew Johnston] does. Other kids around her stepped up too. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes against a good team. As things got tighter and tighter, the momentum rolled their way.”
Johnston, who averaged 14.9 points per game this season, led the Raiders with 15 points.
Looking back on the season as a whole, Cook is thankful for this group of girls and how they came together to produce what he said is a successful year. “This team was a lot of fun to coach, Cook said. “They had a great attitude and came together as a group to be successful. Obviously, the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to. But all in all, I thought we had a successful season.”
One big reason that was the case was due to great senior leadership.”The seniors were a group of kids that maybe didn’t get as much attention as the groups before and behind them, but they brought this group together and built camaraderie that can never be understated,” Cook said. “These kids worked their butts off to bring the best out in everybody.”
What the seniors leave behind is what the younger players will take with them, to push forward and hopefully keep the Crimson program rolling in a positive direction. “I think we have great young talent coming back,” Cook said. “The question will be how do we gel together and put the whole in front of the individual? A bunch of great pieces is only good if they can come together and play as a great team.”
