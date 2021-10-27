For the last four years, Maple Grove girls soccer has been no stranger to the section championship. The Crimson had won the section championship each of the previous four seasons, meaning all of the team’s core players had known nothing else but postseason success, including a state championship in 2019.
But in 2021, Maple Grove was in new territory in the Section 5AAA tournament. After knocking off Irondale 12-0 and Roseville 2-0 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, the Crimson hosted second-seeded Mounds View on Oct. 19 for the section crown. The Mustangs entered the match winners of five in a row and hadn’t lost since Sept. 11 against Champlin Park, the same team that beat them in the 2020 Section 5AA title.
Maple Grove, the state’s fifth-ranked team, couldn’t capitalize on early scoring chances, which left the door open for the seventh-ranked Mustangs to grab momentum, and they did with two second-half goals that proved to be the difference in Mounds View’s 2-0 victory.
Apart from a couple of scoring chances for the Crimson in the first half, Mounds View controlled most of the opening 40 minutes, but solid Maple Grove defense kept the Mustangs at bay. “I felt like we had more than enough good chances to score against a good defensive team,” Maple Grove head coach Ben LeVahn said. “We felt good going into the second half. It just didn’t go our way.”
In the 51st minute with a 0-0 score, Maple Grove senior Lauren Zimmerman had the best scoring look of the night up to that point with a shot off the crossbar that ricocheted out of bounds. Four minutes later, the Mustangs drove down and broke the scoreless tie with a 1-0 lead. Now facing a deficit, the Crimson needed to play with a different sense of urgency with less than 20 minutes left potentially in their season.
But Mounds View continued playing their style of soccer: controlling the possession and locking up the Crimson strikers from getting good scoring looks. With less than nine minutes left, the Mustangs added a second goal that felt like the ultimate dagger.
As time expired, Mounds View rushed the field, just like the boys team last Thursday when they stunned the Crimson boys squad. For a senior class that knew nothing else besides lifting the section championship trophy every year and playing in the state tournament, the reality of being denied a chance to defend their state championship rightfully stings. But LeVahn is proud of the legacy they have left with the program. “I think what defines [the seniors] and this team is that they never quit and rely on each other,” LeVahn said.
ALL-STATE NODS
Maple Grove seniors Kendall Quall and Quinn Omar were named to the All-State first and second teams, respectively. Meanwhile, for the boys, junior Chris Frantz and senior Damon Humphrey were named to the All-State first team, and senior Jordan Ross was named to the All-State second team.
