2022 has proven to be a tough year for Maple Grove girls soccer, with a string of four close losses from Sept. 6 to 17 reflecting a side with the talent to compete but perhaps not the ability to find the right moments to create wins. Maple Grove flipped the script, however, with a strong week of results, first in a 3-1 win against Rogers Sept. 19, and then in a Sept. 21 face off with Anoka.
Maple Grove would start their match against Anoka, taking place on Senior Night, with an electric shock of energy, dominating possession and pressing the Rogers midfielders and defenders almost without pause. Almost from kick off, the Crimson looked ready to score, but while they created plenty of chances, the first few of their many eventual goals would come from individual moments of brilliance. It would be senior Stella Retrum who would find the opening goal, a long range strike from almost 30 yards out which caught the keeper an awkward distance from the goal line.
Not long after, Haley Nord would score Maple Grove’s second to make it 2-0 within eight minutes of play. Nord curled in a hopeful ball from near the corner, potentially intended as a cross to another player, and instead sunk the ball into the back of the net. The Crimson would show that their tricky goals weren’t just down to luck by scoring another cross-like goal when Avery Toms scored Maple Grove’s third in the 32nd minute to make it 3-0 at half time. It was a well-earned lead, complemented by a steady run of play that paired long bursts of possession and smart passes with a hunger to press Anoka off the ball. Stella Retrum threatened centrally, while the likes of Haley Nord and Avery Toms proved to be menaces down the wings.
It would be Retrum who would find the first goal of the second half, striking home another shot from distance to extend the lead to 4-0 on a night where it seemed she could almost do nothing wrong. Maple Grove’s next goal would come from Nord, now with two, who received a well-placed pass from Franni Gustanski and slotted the ball past the keeper in a one-on-one. Anya Gerlach would grab the final goal of the night for the Crimson, making it 6-0 and all but ensuring the win with about twenty minutes left to play.
Anoka would have their say, scoring two late goals to create some tension and show their quality, with the match ending 6-2. It would prove to be a frustrating final leg for goalkeeper Bella Hanna, who had managed her back line well through the first hour of play.
Following the match, Crimson girls soccer co-head coach Jean Yves Viardin noted that the night’s win, along with the win against Rogers, reflected the progress the team is having as they navigate the balance between development but also understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the squad.
“We’re pretty young and so we’ve been kind of moving players around, figuring out what fits and what works. It’s kind of a compressed season so it’s hard to teach too much, so it’s just about finding that balance between a little bit of development but also figuring out who we have and what we can do. I think we’ve lost a couple of close games and I think things got tough, a little bit, but the girls kept working hard.”
Viardin added that while the team had lost several matches prior to this week, many of the attacking talent they showed against Anoka had been there through those losses, only missing the clinical edge needed to make the most of their chances.
“I think we found the right mix that works for us, the right formation, the right players, and the right plays. Now they’re starting to build confidence and score goals,” Viardin said. “We got a lot of shots in all the games that we lost but they just weren’t going in, and so now I think it was just eventually going to start going in, so the last two games have been good.”
Viardin went on to add that the energy of senior night, followed by acknowledgments of family and friends after the game, helped the squad find motivation, even after securing a strong lead by half time.
“It was a great night. It’s senior night for us so we made sure to start all our seniors and that actually changed our formation a little bit at the beginning,” Viardin said. “But the girls were excited to be here and have their friends and families here. We want to make a big deal about that for them, so there was definitely excitement and I think they were due. We lost four or five in a row, I think they had enough and thought, alright we’ve had enough and need to step up here. That little extra effort is paying off.”
Maple Grove will played Centennial Sept. 27 and will travel to Totino-Grace Sept. 29.
