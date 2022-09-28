2022 has proven to be a tough year for Maple Grove girls soccer, with a string of four close losses from Sept. 6 to 17 reflecting a side with the talent to compete but perhaps not the ability to find the right moments to create wins. Maple Grove flipped the script, however, with a strong week of results, first in a 3-1 win against Rogers Sept. 19, and then in a Sept. 21 face off with Anoka.

Maple Grove would start their match against Anoka, taking place on Senior Night, with an electric shock of energy, dominating possession and pressing the Rogers midfielders and defenders almost without pause. Almost from kick off, the Crimson looked ready to score, but while they created plenty of chances, the first few of their many eventual goals would come from individual moments of brilliance. It would be senior Stella Retrum who would find the opening goal, a long range strike from almost 30 yards out which caught the keeper an awkward distance from the goal line.

