Having battled their way to a strong regular season finish, a 5-4-2 record, and 22 goals scored in their last five games, Crimson girls soccer started the Section 5AAA tournament in high spirits, hosting Roseville on Oct. 11 in a clash between two middle-seed teams.
The Crimson girls hit the pitch Oct. 11 with the same energy they showed in their 10-0 win over Coon Rapids the week before. Avery Toms scored the first goal after a promising series of runs down the left wing. The goal, coming 10 minutes into the match, marked the start of a lead that would last the rest of the night.
Kelsey Wentland scored the second goal of the night soon after, following up on a saved shot and slotting home the ball. While the early goals were scrappy, they came from good play from across the Crimson squad. Maple Grove was able to stop most of Roseville’s attacks before things became too serious, while playing well-thought out passes and transitioning into the attack smoothly.
Alex Erchul scored third goal of the night just before half time, finishing a play started by a Abbey Oakland cross with an assist from Riley Lloyd, making it 3-0 at half time.
The second half was quieter, with both sides struggling to convert good chances while contending with increasing winds. Goalkeeper Bella Hanna had to step up with some major interventions to maintain the clean sheet. Several chances would miss by inches or a few feet, and Haley Nord even hit the crossbar with a strike.
A tense but clean half came to a crescendo with an insurance goal from Alex Erchul with three minutes left on the clock, her second of the night. The 4-0 win secured Maple Grove’s spot in the next round.
Crimson girls soccer co-head coach Jean-Yves Viardin said after the game that the more difficult second half reflected an expected role played by the weather.
“The wind was a factor, we thought we’d have an advantage with the wind, but it turned out to be kind of the opposite, Viardin said. “The first half against the wind kind of proved to be the better half for us, and then we kind of fell asleep a little bit and woke back up at the end.”
Viardin added that, after a difficult season of finding themselves as a team, it’s a big step for the Crimson girls to get going in section tournament play.
Mounds View
Having navigated their way through Roseville, Maple Grove now had to contend with Mounds View, who only narrowly lost out on the Suburban East conference title to Stillwater this season, finishing second with a 7-2 record.
While Maple Grove scored 30 goals this season and allowed 19, Mounds View scored 43 and allowed just 15. The Oct. 13. matchup was of the Crimson girls biggest challenges yet.
It was the end of the road for the Crimson girls, who lost 2-1 to Mounds View in the semi-final. The Mustangs took the lead in the first half, with a goal from Sophia Ohmann to open the scoring at 1-0. Maple Grove was far from out of the fight and got a key equalizer from Avery Toms with just 14 minutes left to play.
In overtime, Mounds View’s Emily Johnson scored to win it all and go to the Section 5AAA final.
