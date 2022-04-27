Maple Grove’s girls lacrosse squad began its quest for a sixth-straight section championship April 18 with the annual border battle between Osseo-Park Center at Crimson Stadium.
Led by five goals from senior captain Jamie Stolp and freshman Sosi Van Wyk, Maple Grove rolled to a 20-5 win and captured the Border Battle trophy. It didn’t take long for the Crimson to grab control of the game and eventually led 12-4 at intermission.
Then in the second half, Maple Grove’s ball control was the difference and outscored Osseo-Park Center 8-1 en route to a 15-goal victory.
Junior Ella Olson and sophomore Megan Van Curler each added three goals, and sophomore Grace Erickson, freshman Jayde Isaacson, freshman Hadley Kudla, junior Madi Soukop, and eighth-grader Ryley Dunn scored a goal apiece.
Boys
The Crimson boys lacrosse squad traveled to face border rivals Osseo-Park Center April 18 and left with a dominant 15-1 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Maple Grove was led by hat tricks from Ricky Peterson, Josh Steinkopf, and Rory Scanlon, which helped them separate quickly from their rivals. Tanner Brendon scored two goals, and Connor Edlund, Ethan Sillerud, Owen Smith, and Landon Bakke each added a goal.
Coming up
The Crimson girls travel to face Centennial May 2 at 7 p.m., and host Totino-Grace May 4 at 7 p.m.
The Maple Grove boys host Eden Prairie April 29 at 7 p.m., Centennial May 2 at 7 p.m., and travel to face Totino-Grace May 4 at 7 p.m.
