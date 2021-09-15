Maple Grove girls soccer kept the train rolling on Sept. 9 by traveling to Spring Lake Park and beating the Panthers 4-0. Seniors McKenna Callen and Lauren Zimmerman each scored twice to pace the Crimson and senior goalie Ingrid Kautzman stopped all four shots on goal.
Then on Sept. 11, Maple Grove welcomed Minnetonka (3-1-1) to Crimson Stadium for an early-season non-conference showdown. While the Crimson came into the game riding the momentum of a 4-0-1 start to the season, the Skippers didn’t back down. Minnetonka controlled the pace of play for the majority of the first half and eventually, their work was rewarded with a goal to open the scoring 1-0.
But in the game of soccer, all it takes is one good scoring look for a team to get right back into the game. And the Crimson did just that. Senior Quinn Omar quickly responded after Minnetonka’s goal with one of her own and even though the visitors dominated the shots on goal and time of possession, the score at halftime read 1-1.
After intermission, Maple Grove came out and did what the Skippers did in the opening half. They dominated the ball for the early stages of the final 40 minutes but had nothing to show for it. Minnetonka then took back the momentum and produced good scoring looks of their own in the middle stages of the half, and like the Crimson couldn’t add to their score.
But like in the first half, it only takes one good run to change the game. With roughly two minutes left in the game, junior Franni Gustanski dribbled the ball uncontested down the right side of the Skippers’ zone and fired a shot that snuck past the diving keeper and hit the back of the net. 2-1 Crimson, which ended up being the final score and Maple Grove walked away with an improved 5-0-1 record.
Boys score 6 goals against Panthers
The Crimson boys took the field at Spring Lake Park High School on Sept. 9 after the girls and as they have done all season so far, put on a scoring barrage. Maple Grove, led by two goals from senior Damon Humphrey and junior Carter Sheard, cruised to a 6-2 win, marking the third game in a row that the team has scored six goals.
Sheard started the scoring with a goal within the first minute of action and added his second in the final 40 minutes. Junior Chris Frantz, fresh off of a five-goal game, and sophomore Caleb Manse each added a goal of their own. Maple Grove improved to 4-0-0 with the win.
