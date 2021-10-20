Maple Grove girls soccer kicked off postseason play with a home match against Irondale (0-14-0) on Oct. 12 in a Section 5AAA quarterfinal, trouncing the eighth-seeded Knights 12-0. The number one seed Crimson jumped out right away and took care of business in their first-round contest. The win set up a matchup with fourth-seeded Roseville on Oct. 14 (8-8) after the Raiders beat Spring Lake Park 2-0.
All season long, Roseville had been in a lot of low-scoring games, where stout defense and timely plays make all the difference. And in the playoffs, those qualities go a long way to keeping a team like Maple Grove from exploding for a blowout win.
So for the first 20 minutes of the match, the 0-0 score wasn’t a surprise to Crimson head coach Ben LeVahn. “In the playoffs, you know you’re going to get low-scoring games,” LeVahn said. “The girls didn’t feel the pressure even though we weren’t getting the goals we wanted. We kept our composure throughout the game. Even though it was low-scoring. we stuck to the game plan.”
After a couple of scoring opportunities, Maple Grove finally broke through midway through the half with a goal from senior Sarah Nistler off of a crossing pass from senior Brit Lund. “It was nice to see Sarah anticipating the pass and then get a nice finish on it,” LeVahn said of Nistler’s back-post score.
That goal was the difference for the majority of the match, with the Crimson defense and senior goalkeeper Ingrid Kautzman holding serve on their end. “The defensive line and Ingrid really stepped up when we needed them to,” LeVahn said.
Then with nine minutes left in the match, Nistler again found the back of the net on a free kick, thanks to a bending boot that got past the goalkeeper. “Sarah is one of the few kids who can actually bend the ball a bit so that was a good spot to be on the direct kick,” LeVahn said.
The Raiders had their chances in the second half, but Kautzman’s five saves were enough to hold Roseville quiet and preserve a 2-0 victory. Maple Grove advanced to the Section 5AAA championship on Oct. 19 against number two seed and seventh-ranked Mounds View (14-2-2).
