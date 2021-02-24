On Friday night, the Maple Grove Crimson girls basketball took on the Blaine Bengals in a game that featured a celebration prior to tipoff.
Before the game, the five seniors on the team were honored with a flower bouquet and framed photo. However, one senior came out on the court with more than honorable gifts. Forward Jordyn Lamker hobbled out to midcourt, resting her weight on two crutches.
The leading scorer on the team, Lamker got surgery that morning on her left knee resulting in her being out for the rest of the season.
She is expected to make a full recovery before the start of her freshman season at Saint Thomas.
In light of a key member of the team being out, the Crimson jumped out early to a 12-4 lead thanks to active defense and fast-paced transition led by senior guard Kylie Baranick. With the ability to grab rebounds and go, the quick senior guard gave Maple Grove a speed advantage against the lagging Bengals defense.
However, as the first half progressed, Blaine got back in it. They hit several late three-pointers, including a buzzer-beating trey by senior guard Madison Hoehne, to trim the Crimson lead to one by halftime, 25-24.
“I thought we played good defense in the first half, but we gave up too many offensive rebounds,” head coach Mark Cook said.
In the second half, the adjustments were made and the results showed. The Crimson defense swarmed the Bengals’ half-court offense and more importantly secured the rebounds to build on their lead. Senior guard Baranick stood among the trees and grabbed several rebounds, leading to a fastbreak offense that sparked Maple Grove’s offense.
“In my opinion, Kylie Baranick is one of the most underrated players in the state of Minnesota,” Cook said. “She does everything...passes, scores, plays incredible defense. We’re very fortunate to have Kylie.”
Halfway through the second half, the lead ballooned to 22 and Maple Grove held on for a 65-52 win.
Kennedy Klick scored a team-high 15 points and senior Izzy Brant added 14 points.
While Lamker wasn’t out on the court playing with her friends on senior night, she remained at the forefront of their minds.
“We just really wanted to play for Jordyn because she is such a big part of our team,” Brant said.
