Maple Grove saw its five-game winning streak end Dec. 20, falling short in a 63-69 home loss to St. Michael Albertville.

The Crimson trailed 32-42 at halftime. Although Maple Grove stepped up in the second half, outscoring the Knights 31 to 27, the deficit was too steep.

