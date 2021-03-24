After falling to top-ranked Elk River in the final game of the regular season, Maple Grove girls basketball began their section playoff run by hosting Moorhead on March 18. The Spuds came into this tilt having lost five out of their last six games, before having their final two games of the regular season canceled.

These two teams were looking to build on their playoff runs last year, with Moorhead losing in the section semifinals and Maple Grove falling in the section final, both to St. Michael-Albertville.

In the first half, the Crimson showed why they’re the number two seed in the section, scoring 60 points on the Spuds while holding the visitors to only 18. While the Maple Grove offense wasn’t as prolific in the second half, they ended up with a comfortable 94-37 win. Senior Izzy Brant led the way with 17 points, followed by sophomore Kennedy Klick’s 15 and junior Kyla Overskei’s 12. Senior Kylie Baranick, freshman Claire Stern, and junior Ari Gordon each added 10 points.

“We shot the ball really well,” head coach Mark Cook said, referring to the 74% field goal percentage in the first half. “The kids were dialed in. It was fun to watch.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments