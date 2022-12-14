After losing their opening two games, Crimson girls basketball entered a three-game week looking to find their form. They proceeded to beat Rogers 50-34 Dec. 6, then beat Shakopee 51-44 Dec. 8. Finally, Maple Grove ended the week with a big 73-38 win over Park Center Dec. 9.
Rogers
Maple Grove started the week looking to win its first game of the season against Rogers. The first half was a close battle, though the Crimson came out on top, outscoring Rogers 21-19.
Maple Grove came into the second half maintaining its rhythm, outscoring Rogers 29-15 on the way to the 50-34 win. Finally notching a mark in the win column, the Crimson girls took the chance to reset their season early.
Audrey Kormann led with 14 points scored, with Jordan Ode close behind with 11. Kennedy Klick and Claire Stern both scored 10, with Abbi Steiner rounding out the scoring with 5 points to her name.
Shakopee
The Crimson found a second win for the week when they traveled to Shakopee, though the result came through a battle for points. A tight first half saw Shakopee lead 28-24 at the break, their first time trailing at halftime this season.
Maple Grove responded well in the second half, putting 27 points on Shakopee while conceding 16 to secure a 51-44 win on the road.
Ode continued to provide big points for the Crimson, scoring 21. Kormann followed that up with 10 points, leading a pack of pointscorers consisting of Claire Stern, Kate Holmquist, Ally Misoi, Klick and Lexi Hanna.
Park Center
To cap the week, the Crimson maintained their winning form with a statement 73-38 win over the Park Center Pirates. Maple Grove scored 34 points in the first half, conceding just 21, to set up a sizable lead going into halftime.
The second half proved even better for Maple Grove at both ends of the court, as the Crimson scored 39 points while conceding 17 to secure a dominant win over Park Center.
The win, which featured Maple Grove’s highest point count of the season so far, featured several star performances from across the Crimson roster. Ode once again packed on points with 22 to her name, followed closely by Klick with 18 and Kormann with 15.
Maple Grove played two games the following week, traveling to play Spring Lake Park Dec. 13, after press deadline. They then hosted Elk River Dec. 15.
