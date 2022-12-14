After losing their opening two games, Crimson girls basketball entered a three-game week looking to find their form. They proceeded to beat Rogers 50-34 Dec. 6, then beat Shakopee 51-44 Dec. 8. Finally, Maple Grove ended the week with a big 73-38 win over Park Center Dec. 9.

