Crimson girls basketball extends winning streak to 9 games

(Photo by Tim McBride)

Maple Grove’s Kennedy Klick enters the paint during her 14 point game against Anoka.

 Tim McBride

Maple Grove girls basketball worked to extend their seven-game winning streak with two more conference games last week. The Crimson traveled to Champlin Park, beating the Rebels on Jan. 24. They then hosted Anoka and won on Jan. 26.

