Crimson girls basketball extends winning streak to 9 games

Maple Grove girls basketball worked to extend their seven-game winning streak with two more conference games last week. The Crimson traveled to Champlin Park, beating the Rebels on Jan. 24. They then hosted Anoka and won on Jan. 26.
Champlin Park
Maple Grove kept their undefeated conference record well and alive on Tuesday as they beat Champlin Park 89-67 on the road.
The night started quickly for the Crimson, who led 40-30 at half time. The Crimson foot was planted firmly on the gas for the second half, with Maple Grove outscoring Champlin Park 49-37.
Jordan Ode and Kennedy Klick combined for a serious tally of points, Ode scoring 27 and Klick 23. Claire Stern led the rest of the pack with 17.
Anoka
The Crimson extended their impressive run with a return home and a 68-50 win against Anoka on Jan. 26. Maple Grove did, however, have to hold on to secure that win.
Maple Grove led 37-17 at halftime, but that confident lead came under fire in the second half and Anoka went as far as to outscore Maple Grove in the second half 33-31.
Maple Grove did win, securing their ninth consecutive win of the season. The Crimson remain top of the conference standings with an 11-0 record.
Audrey Kormann led the scoring against Anoka, scoring 19 points. She was followed up by Ode with 17 and Klick with 14.
Maple Grove played two road games the following week, starting with Osseo on Monday, Jan. 30. They then played Andover on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
