Crimson girls basketball added two wins to its impressive start this week. Maple Grove first traveled to Spring Lake park Dec. 13, winning 85-45. The Crimson then hosted Elk River Dec. 15, winning a closer 70-61 game to go 4-0 in conference play.

Spring Lake Park

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments