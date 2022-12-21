Crimson girls basketball added two wins to its impressive start this week. Maple Grove first traveled to Spring Lake park Dec. 13, winning 85-45. The Crimson then hosted Elk River Dec. 15, winning a closer 70-61 game to go 4-0 in conference play.
Spring Lake Park
The Crimson girls went 3-0 in conference play, 4-2 overall, with an impressive win over Spring Lake Park. The game opened with a statement first half, with Maple Grove outscoring the hosts 45 to 19.
A similar second half, which saw Maple Grove score 40 points to Spring Lake Park’s 26, confirmed a fourth consecutive win for the Crimson. They were led in scoring by Kennedy Klick, who collected 20 points.
Several impressive point tallies were added by Claire Stern, Jordan Ode and Audrey Kormann, who had 18, 16, and 14 points, respectively. Nine total players scored points against Spring Lake Park.
Elk River
Maple Grove closed out the week with another win, this time beating Elk River. The win came after the Crimson trailed at halftime 31-29. The home team, however, found its feet and roared back into action with a 40-point second half.
Jordan Ode led on points, scoring 28, and was supported by six more scorers. Kormann and Klick led that group with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
As the season takes shape and competitors reveal themselves, Maple Grove remains undefeated in conference play.
Maple Grove girls basketball played twice the following week, beginning by hosting St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time. The Crimson then traveled to play Eden Prairie on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.