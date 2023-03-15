Maple Grove girls basketball continued its run in the Section 5AAAA tournament with two games last week, playing in the semifinals and final. The Crimson beat Mounds View in the semifinals on March 8. They then lost Rogers on March 10.
Mounds View
Maple Grove started its week on Wednesday with a confident win at home over Mounds View in the Section 5AAAA semifinals.
While the Crimson led by a sizable margin for much of the game, up 24-18 at halftime and eventually winning 52-25, the game’s rhythm was quite different. In fact, it took time for either team to score at all.
Mounds View scored the first points of the game with the clock at 14:52. By the time a timeout came two minutes later, it was just 6-2 to Maple Grove. The scoring did eventually pick up, but the first half presented Maple Grove with an interesting challenge. The Crimson defense had work to do, as Mounds View held a large share of the ball.
The Mustangs had a clear intent to play a patient, passing-focused game, forcing the Crimson to defend their key for prolonged periods of time as they waited for Mounds View to make their move.
The game opened up in the second half as Maple Grove extended its lead to secure a spot in the Section 5AAAA Championship. Two games into the section tournament and Maple Grove’s opponents had scored just 42 points against them.
Kennedy Klick led Maple Grove’s scoring with 16 points against Mounds View. Jordan Ode added 10 points of her own.
Roseville
Maple Grove traveled to Anoka High School to face Roseville in the Section 5AAAA final on Friday, losing an eventful game 68-62 to end its season. It was a rematch of the 2022 section final, which Roseville won 60-50.
The Crimson quickly found themselves on the back foot for the first time in this section campaign. Roseville players made room for themselves around the key, sinking three pointers while forcing turnovers that both shutdown Maple Grove’s offense before it could get going and created additional scoring opportunities for Roseville.
Maple Grove trailed early and it stayed that way for much of the half. When a timeout was called with six minutes left on the clock, Roseville led 26-18. By halftime, it was 33-23 to Roseville.
Roseville’s lead began to ever so slightly slip in the second half. The Crimson looked confident and made more of their scoring opportunities, but Roseville still found ways to expose their mistakes. Maple Grove saw its deficit shrink to 35-40, but then creep back up to 41-48.
As the game closed out, the Crimson got closer. While Roseville still looked determined to win, Maple Grove showed it would not be phased by the opponent’s confidence. The Crimson, instead, harnessed their own and charged headlong for points.
Ode and Klick turned up the heat as they fought to close the gap between the two teams. By the time a string of late timeouts came with 1:21, 0:35, and 0:22 on the clock, Maple Grove saw its deficit shrink from five points to just three.
Roseville knew how to get out of the crisis, however, and earned two sets of free throws to dig themselves out of trouble. The game ended there, with Roseville surviving the late pressure and successfully defending its section title. It means Maple Grove has reached but then lost the last three girls basketball section finals, having last won its section in the 2018-19 season, playing in 8AAAA at the time.
Ode led Maple Grove’s scoring with 20 points, while Klick had 18 and Audrey Kormann had 11. Claire Stern, Kate Holmquist and Ally Misoi contributed eight, three and two points, respectively.
Ode, a sophomore, ends the season as top scorer with 533 points, 18.4 points per game. Seniors Klick and Kormann finished second and third in that respect, with 458 and 335 points scored this season, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.