Yet to lose in 2023, Maple Grove girls basketball stayed perfect after three games last week.
The Crimson won against Blaine on the road Jan. 17 before hosting and beating Farmington Jan. 18. They then won at home against Coon Rapids Jan. 20.
Blaine
Maple Grove continued to dominate in conference play with a 57-51 win over Blaine on the road on Tuesday. The result extends the Crimson’s conference record to 8-0.
The win did not come easily for Maple Grove, which was tied 29-29 with Blaine at halftime. Blaine scored 22 points in the second half, but the Crimson were able to score 28 to narrowly pass the hosts and win.
Jordan Ode and Audrey Kormann tied for most points scored with 14, while Kennedy Klick and Claire Stern tied for runner-up with 11.
Farmington
Maple Grove kept the wins coming on Wednesday, beating Farmington 75-42 at home. The Crimson more than doubled Farmington’s points tally by halftime, leading 34-16. Both teams turned up the pressure in the second half, with Maple Grove scoring 41 points to Farmington’s 26.
Stern led the team’s scoring with 16 points against Farmington, followed close behind by Ode and Klick with 14 and 13 points scored, respectively.
Coon Rapids
Maple Grove’s final game of the week, at home to Coon Rapids on Friday, proved to be the Crimson’s most dominant win of the crowded week’s bunch. After all was said and done, the Crimson had won 65-18.
While Coon Rapids struggled to get going, Maple Grove hit the ground running, leading 45-11 by halftime. Maple Grove’s production went down in the second half, scoring just 20 points, but Coon Rapid’s seven points meant the points gap remained wide as the Crimson secured a third win of the week.
Ode led the night’s scoring with 22 points, leading Maple Grove’s 11 scorers against Coon Rapids. Maple Grove is now 9-0 in conference play.
Maple Grove girls basketball played two games the following week. The Crimson started by playing Champlin Park on the road on Jan. 24., after press time. They host Anoka Thursday, Jan. 26.
