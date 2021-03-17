Entering the last week of the regular season, Maple Grove girls basketball (14-2) was hitting their stride. They came into their March 9 match-up at Park Center (9-6) winners of their last four games, and five out of their last six. For a team that prides itself on defensive intensity, it was their offense that led the way against the Pirates.
The visiting Crimson came out on fire, scoring 50 first-half points en route to a 50-33 halftime lead. In the second half, their defense stifled the Pirates, holding them to 24 points while scoring 32. By the end of the 36 minutes, Maple Grove had scored a season-high 82 points in their 82-57 victory.
“We shared the ball really well, and that led to taking good shots,” head coach Mark Cook said.
Sophomore guard Kennedy Klick, junior guard Ari Gordon, and senior guard Izzy Brant all scored 15 points, followed by senior guard Kylie Baranick’s 10 points.
If the Crimson’s game against Park Center showcased how great the offense can be, their March 11 game versus Elk River did the opposite.
The Elks came into the game boasting a 15-1 record, although they had lost their previous game to Centennial. If anything, this was the kind of the test that would show the Crimson where they stood against one of the state’s best going into the playoffs.
Both defenses were locked in early, but the Elks gained the early advantage, holding onto a 23-18 halftime lead. While Maple Grove’s defense did hold Elk River nearly 15 points fewer than their average point total, their offense got smothered by the physicality of the Elk defenders.
“They are a very physical team,” Cook said. “That leads to frustration, and then it snowballs from there. We didn’t respond well to that.” The Crimson scored 11 points in the final 18 minutes and fell to the Elks 45-29.
No Crimson scored in double figures, but junior guard Kyla Overskei scored a team-high nine points.
Maple Grove ends the regular season 15-3, and Elk River finishes 16-1. No matter what the potential path to state tournament berth might be, Cook expects the Elks to be the biggest obstacle.
“If you are going to get to the state tournament, you are going to have to get past Elk River at some point.”
The Crimson host Moorhead in the section 8AAAA quarterfinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
