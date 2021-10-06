After dropping their first game of the season to Centennial, Maple Grove got back on track with a dominant 48-15 victory over Champlin Park (0-5) on Oct. 1. During the week, Crimson head coach Matt Lombardi kept reiterating to his team the importance of playing physical, since the Cougars exploited them the week prior.
Did they live up to the challenge against the Rebels? “I felt we played physical in the first quarter and jumped out right away,” Lombardi said. “We went back to the basics.”
Before Champlin Park fans could get settled in to watch their team play on homecoming night, the Crimson were running up and down the field to their heart’s desire. Senior running back Derrick Jameson recorded three first-quarter rushing touchdowns of 2, 53, and 47 yards respectively, sandwiched with a four-yard rushing touchdown from junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer.
By the end of the first quarter, it was already 28-0 Maple Grove, and it only grew. On the first drive of the second quarter, Kilzer found junior running back Tanner Albeck for a 39-yard touchdown pass. Then, with under four minutes to play before halftime, Kilzer again scampered for a touchdown, this time a 54-yarder. While the offense had its way on the scoreboard, the Crimson defense kept the Rebels in check, allowing only one touchdown in the first half en route to a 42-8 lead at intermission.
“The defense came out and did a great job getting momentum,” Lombardi said of the senior-laden group. “I think they had a chip on their shoulder after the Centennial game. As seniors, I think they took that personally and drew a lot from that game.”
Two third-quarter field goals from junior Connor Fournier were the last scoring outputs for Maple Grove and a late Champlin Park touchdown was too little too late as the Crimson steamrolled to a 48-15 victory, improving to 4-1. “It was good to get back into the win column,” Lombardi said.
After being the visitors of a homecoming game, the Crimson now look forward to hosting their own homecoming contest against Wayzata (4-1) on Friday. Both teams can attest their only loss of the season to a common foe: Centennial, which means both squads, who have championship aspirations, can little afford to drop a second game at this point in the season.
“These last three weeks are important to prepare for the playoffs,” Lombardi said. “We know Wayzata is going to play physical, but we are confident in ourselves.”
