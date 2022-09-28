Crimson football win homecoming game in style

(Photo by Rich Moll)

Crimson wide receiver Dylan Vokal scores a touchdown in the Sept. 23 game vs. Centennial.

It was all about maintaining a perfect streak as Maple Grove welcomed Centennial to a Crimson homecoming Sept. 23. Crimson football is unbeaten on the season, breaking the 40 point mark in every game, including two 45-7 wins between non-conference and conference play. It would prove to be a perfect homecoming night of football, with the Crimson putting together a wild win to go 4-0.

Maple Grove’s Jacob Kilzer executed a quarterback sneak for 46 yards before Connor Fournier connected well on an extra point attempt to make it 7-0 early for the Crimson.

