Crimson football win homecoming game in style

It was all about maintaining a perfect streak as Maple Grove welcomed Centennial to a Crimson homecoming Sept. 23. Crimson football is unbeaten on the season, breaking the 40 point mark in every game, including two 45-7 wins between non-conference and conference play. It would prove to be a perfect homecoming night of football, with the Crimson putting together a wild win to go 4-0.
Maple Grove’s Jacob Kilzer executed a quarterback sneak for 46 yards before Connor Fournier connected well on an extra point attempt to make it 7-0 early for the Crimson.
Just several minutes later, Maple Grove’s Dylan Vokal received a Centennial punt and take the ball all the way, making up 70 yards and getting the Crimson off to a near-perfect start, all in the first quarter.
Centennial wasn’t done for the day though, and a 52 yard gain on a pass from Will Quick to Josh Lee would see the visitors get their first touchdown of the day. Centennial followed it up with a field goal to make it 14-10 going into the second quarter.
A Fournier field goal would be the only points before half time, making it 17-10 at the break. Maple Grove’s Jordan Olagbaju found the only points of the third quarter with a touchdown and with some help from Fournier, the Crimson had a 24-10 lead going into the fourth quarter. It would prove a vital touchdown, as a blocked kick return would lead Centennial’s Nielsen to get one of his own, making it 24-17 after a successful extra point attempt. It ended there with a hard fought win with some exceptional moments to go 4-0.
The Crimson will look to bring that undefeated run onward another week when they host Champlin Park next Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m.
