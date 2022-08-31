Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi stands on the practice field during a late-August practice. The Crimson look to continue their momentum from last year when they went recorded a program-best 11 wins.
Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi stands on the practice field during a late-August practice. The Crimson look to continue their momentum from last year when they went recorded a program-best 11 wins.
Coming off a historic season in 2021, the 2022 Maple Grove football squad is ready to write a new story. After losing to Lakeville South 13-7 in a heartbreaking Class 6A state championship last fall, the Crimson enter 2022 with a new team but the same goal.
“This is a brand new team,” head coach Matt Lombardi said. “We lost a lot of talent from last year, and it’s now a matter of who is going to step up.”
The most notable hole from last year’s squad is on the defense, specifically the front seven. Four of the team’s top leaders in tackles from last season have graduated, but the Crimson have a new group ready to take their place. Senior captain Tanner Albeck is set to be a full-time linebacker this season after doing backfield work last season.
Other upperclassmen on the defense to watch include senior captains Jackson Powers, who recently got an offer to play football at the University of Minnesota, and Michael Ross in the secondary.
“Jackson is one of those shutdown corners every coach wants to have,” Lombardi said.” He and Michael are our leaders out there. When you get your leaders to play defense, that is a good thing.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Maple Grove returns a lot of kids with varsity experience from last year. Senior quarterback Jacob Kilzer will be under center again in 2022, with a backfield that includes seniors Jordan Olagbaju, Albeck, and Charlie Rausch. However, the Crimson did lose explosive running back Derrick Jameson to graduation last year, whose production will be tough to replace.
Kilzer, along with being a talented passer, showed last year the threat he poses with his legs.
“His feet are an asset,” Lombardi said. “[Jacob] makes things happen. He is so competitive and makes unbelievable plays. He is a special player.”
This summer, Kilzer began working on rapport with his cast of receivers, which include seniors Jacob Anderson, who Lombardi calls his “utility knife,” Will Anderson, Riley Bilotta, and sophomore Dylan Vokal.
Running backs Olagbaju and Albeck also have shown their ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, which provides another weapon for the Crimson offense.
Along with the receivers, senior tight end Sam Peters will be a focal point along the line of scrimmage this season. However, Peters suffered a fractured finger during a late-August practice and underwent surgery, which should sideline him for part of the season. Coaches and team personnel expect him to be ready for the last half to two-thirds of the season.
Maple Grove boasts an offensive line made up of several seniors, including captain Hunter Gerber, Andrew Dotzenrod, Christian Platek, Gus Gruenig, and Max Draheim. Those big kids are still where Lombardi wants his focus to be on offense. Starting with the run game, which sets up everything else.
“Until the day I die, I believe that every team that wins runs the ball and plays good defense, and I’m sticking with it,” he said, even with the loss of the electric Jameson. “From that, we can take advantage of opportunities with the pass.”
For a program with 77 varsity players, it truly takes a village to reap success in Class 6A high school football. During the summer, the entire team participated in weightlifting training and broke down several hours of film, including last year’s state championship game against Lakeville South.
What Lombardi hoped his players realized was when they play good football teams, the margin for error is razor thin. And that takes daily work to hone those skills and limit mistakes that might be the difference in one day winning a championship.
“We’ve got to handle our business day in and day out,” Lombardi said. “There are so many finite details in our sport.”
Yes, watching film brings back harsh memories for those who played in last year’s title game. Even years from now, some will still remember the intense emotions expressed inside U.S. Bank Stadium that Friday night. But 2022 is an opportunity for a fresh start and a chance to write a different ending.
“That game sticks with me,” Lombardi said. “But this team in 2022 will write their own story.”
Coming up
Maple Grove hosts Osseo in the season opener Sept. 1 starting at 7 p.m.
