Coming off a historic season in 2021, the 2022 Maple Grove football squad is ready to write a new story. After losing to Lakeville South 13-7 in a heartbreaking Class 6A state championship last fall, the Crimson enter 2022 with a new team but the same goal.

“This is a brand new team,” head coach Matt Lombardi said. “We lost a lot of talent from last year, and it’s now a matter of who is going to step up.”

