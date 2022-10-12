Crimson football’s ever-increasing perfect record this season would face its next challenge against the Wayzata Trojans, the former team of head coach Matt Lombardi. Wayzata’s 1-3 conference record may have stood opposite the Crimson’s 4-0, but the hosting Trojans’ three losses had been about as close as it can get in football.
They lost 14-12 to Champlin Park Sept. 9 and 18-14 to Centennial Sept. 30. The biggest gap in any of their losses was seven points against St. Michael-Albertville.
The Crimson, who spent another week atop the football Metro Top 10, would end up having one of the toughest starts to a game they’ve had all season. Touchdowns from Wayzata’s Charlie Tomczik and Yasmeen Madkour in the first quarter had the Crimson trailing 14-0 at the break ahead of the second quarter. But those were the last points Wayzata would score until the fourth quarter.
Maple Grove’s comeback started in the second quarter, with Jacob Kilzer finding Jordan Olagbaju with a pass for an 8-yard gain after a Henry Stang switched the momentum to the Crimson. Connor Fournier stepped up for the extra point, as has become the usual this season to help the Crimson go into half time trailing 14-7.
The third quarter proved to be the key one in this match up, with Tanner Albeck and Olagbaju each getting red zone touchdowns to make it 21-14 by the end of the quarter.
Jacob Anderson joined in on the fun with a fourth quarter touchdown, receiving a Kilzer pass and making a 33-yard gain in the process. With a series of clean extra point attempts behind them as well, the Crimson won 28-21, with one final touchdown from Wayzata toward the end of the game.
Olagbaju led the team in rushing with 101 yards, while Anderson had 54 yards on three receptions and Max Johnson led the defense with 11 solo tackles and 15 total tackles. Crimson defensive back Jackson Powers announced his commitment to the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers football team the night of the win, in which he had one tackle and defended two passes.
Crimson football will play its final game of the regular season on the road against St. Michael-Albertville Friday, Oct. 14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.