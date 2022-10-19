Crimson football, in search of their seventh consecutive win, traveled to St. Michael-Albertville High School Oct. 14. The match up pitted Maple Grove against a STMA football team that was several places behind them in the Metro-Gold North with a 3-2 conference record.
After their narrow win against Wayzata, the question looming over the Crimson was whether or not they would return to their dominant, winning ways in time for Friday night football.
It was nearly a perfect night for the Crimson, though the team would have to be patient in finding its feet. A field goal from Connor Fournier scored the game’s only points of the first quarter, uncommon for Maple Grove but typical for St. Michael-Albertville, who haven’t scored a first-quarter touchdown since their 17-6 loss to Centennial Sept. 9.
The Crimson kicked things into gear in the second quarter, with quarterback Jacob Kilzer running in two touchdowns in the second and fifth minutes of the quarter. Kilzer continues to be one of Maple Grove’s best and versatile weapons, presenting as much of a challenge on his feet as he does passing the ball. Kilzer recently ran in a touchdown in a 25-17 win over Centennial and scored two in the 43-14 win over Champlin Park.
Fournier scored both extra points and then add a second field goal of the night to make it 20-0 at half time, with the place kicker proving to be one of the night’s stars.
Neither side put any points on the board in the third quarter. But things fired back up in the fourth, with a third Fournier field goal to start things off before Kilzer made a 31-yard gain to score his third touchdown of the night, making it 30-0 after Fournier’s extra point attempt.
This marked Maple Grove’s seventh consecutive win in this undefeated season. It was also Maple Grove’s first shutout win of the season.
While Kilzer had all three touchdowns, there was key work done on each drive to set up the quarterback’s wild night. Jordan Olagbaju collected 60 yards on the night between passing and rushing, while Jacob Anderson made two key receptions for 10 yards each. The defense would shine brightly as well, with Jackson Powers getting two interceptions, while Cayden Vokal and Henry Stang collected nine and eight total tackles, respectively.
With one non-conference game left on the board for this regular season, Maple Grove football, runner-ups in the previous 6A state championship, continues to be one of the most talked about teams in the state.
The Crimson will look to end their regular season undefeated next week when they host Mounds View Wednesday, Oct. 19, after press deadline.
