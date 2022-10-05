Crimson football took the field Sept. 29 with state-wide attention and a perfect record on their backs. While their match up with Champlin Park would start with some frustration, Maple Grove quickly found its usual rhythm for this season.
Just under 2 minutes into the game, Crimson quarterback Jacob Kilzer ran in the first touchdown to make it a perfect start. Connor Fournier continued his impressive consistent season, converting the extra point to cement 7 points on the board.
Champlin Park’s Russell ran in a touchdown off a punt return to shock the stadium and help bring things level at 7-7. That’s when the Crimson’s engines kicked into gear.
Defensive back Cooper Schmidt, part of a big defensive performance from the home team on the night, scored a safety with 4 minutes left in the quarter to give Maple Grove a small lead, which was extended by another Kilzer touchdown. The Crimson quarterback’s feet proved as dangerous as his throwing arm against Champlin Park.
Maple Grove held a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. The second would start slow for the Crimson, with both sides failing to convert time with the ball into successful drives. The Crimson battled their way down the field again, with their latest drive looking unsuccessful as Kilzer was sacked and rush options fell into Champlin Park’s traps. But, as they have all season, Maple Grove would find a way.
Jordan Olagbaju got Crimson over the line on that drive, scoring the first of his three touchdowns, the second coming minutes later with 50 seconds on the clock for the second quarter. It would stand 29-7 at half time. Up until this game, Crimson football had scored 78 points in the first half of their collective games and 77 in the second. While the night wouldn’t be quite as even, the second half brought plenty of action.
Linebacker Jett Uzzell made one of the key plays of the second half with 7:44 on the clock for the third quarter, intercepting a pass to set up a Crimson drive resulting in another Olagbaju touchdown to make it 36-7. Kilzer’s third touch down of the night came three minutes later to make it 43-7, with Champlin Park struggling to get much time on the ball as Maple Grove found every way possible to take possession.
Kilzer would eventually lead Maple Grove in rushing yards on the night with 161.
There was no scoring from Maple Grove in the final quarter, though Champlin Park’s Tudee scored a touchdown off of an impressive 59 yard run to give the visitors some fun with 2:54 on the clock. It ended 43-14 to Maple Grove, now 5-0, 4-0 in conference play.
While Champlin Park’s early drive to score their first touchdown was a sour start, head coach Matt Lombardi explained that through the game, the Crimson defense came up big in moments and overall tactically.
“I thought our defense did a great job after the one play drive [Champlin Park] had in the first quarter,” he said. “I think that’s kind of our team’s MO, we want the defense to give a short field so our offensive can capitalize, so I was proud of them for getting that for us. Probably about 21 to 28 of our points came from the short field, we talk about that a lot.”
While Crimson football is in exceptional form, Lombardi acknowledged there’s plenty to work on.
“I thought we left a lot of points on the board actually, we fumbled on the one, got a drive where they got three sacks consecutively,” he said. “I think capitalizing on opportunities when we’re inside the 20, I think we have to improve on that. We’ve had a lot of injuries this year, so I’m proud a lot of kids have stepped up, but as those kids start to come back we’ll have to figure out where everyone fits.”
Finally, Lombardi added that the team is focused on taking the year match by match, even if they’ve quickly becoming a topic of conversation statewide.
Maple Grove will look to continue its undefeated streak next week on the road Oct. 7 against Wayzata.
