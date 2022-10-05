Crimson football took the field Sept. 29 with state-wide attention and a perfect record on their backs. While their match up with Champlin Park would start with some frustration, Maple Grove quickly found its usual rhythm for this season.

Just under 2 minutes into the game, Crimson quarterback Jacob Kilzer ran in the first touchdown to make it a perfect start. Connor Fournier continued his impressive consistent season, converting the extra point to cement 7 points on the board.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments