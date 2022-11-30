Crimson football’s road to the 2022 MSHSL State Class 6A Football Tournament final has been paved by big performances from every corner of the roster.
Maple Grove football head coach Matt Lombardi has guided his players undefeated to their second consecutive state tournament final not just with headline-grabbing offensive moments, but with a game-changing defense and an always reliable special teams squad as well. Ahead of the Friday, Dec. 2, final at U.S. Bank Stadium, here are some key names, factors, and stats to keep in mind for Maple Grove’s showdown with the Rosemount Irish.
Defense
The Maple Grove defense has been guided by a full cast of football minds, headed by defensive coordinator Adam Spurrell. Outside linebacker coach Derek Fisher, defensive line coach Matt Detloff, and defensive back coaches Daniel Flomo and David Boegel form the sideline leadership the Crimson have needed.
It’s hard to talk about this Crimson defense without talking about Tanner Albeck. He’s tallied 96 tackles across Maple Grove’s 12 games, scoring a defensive touchdown, forcing fumbles and blocking kicks along the way. Albeck’s offensive abilities, with four offensive touchdowns to his name, make him an even bigger problem for the opposition.
With one of the deciding moments of the semifinal win, a red zone interception just before half time, Jackson Powers provided a reminder of his impact on this team. Powers has four interceptions this season and has defended seven passes, proving to be a menace for quarterbacks. Recently committing to the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers as a preferred walk on, Powers has been there when Maple Grove needs him.
Max Johnson has been another key piece for the Crimson all season, coming up big in their semifinal win against Lakeville South, where he caught two interceptions. He’s played every game in 2022 and has gathered 75 total tackles along the way. With the likes of Cooper Schmidt and Sam Kliber by their side, the Crimson defense has proven to be more than most can handle.
Offense
Offensive line coach Soloni Taumalolo, tight ends and half back coach Ryan Traczyk, and quarterback coach Beau Davis have kept Maple Grove dangerous all season while looking for ways to evolve the Crimson.
There’s no avoiding the topic of senior quarterback Jacob Kilzer, who recently announced he had received an offer from the North Dakota State University Bison. Kilzer has struck a clean balance between his passing and rushing abilities as Maple Grove’s chance creator and chance taker. The senior has completed 85 passes for 1,219 yards, along with rushing for 1,228 yards himself. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns and run in 18.
Two of Kilzer’s best weapons this season have been running backs Jordan Olagbaju and Charlie Rausch. Olagbaju has often led the way this season with 855 yards from 144 rush attempts, about 71 yards per game. His 11 touchdowns have been a vital engine for Maple Grove. Rausch has been close behind with six touchdowns of his own and an impressive 349 rushing yards from just 40 attempts. Rausch notably scored two touchdowns in the Crimson’s close win over East Ridge in the quarterfinals.
It should be noted that wide receiver Jacob Anderson, who missed the early part of the season, has returned to the team with an instant impact. With 416 receiving yards and four touchdowns, one against Lakeville South, in seven games, he’s immediately earned his spot in the state championship campaign.
Special Teams
Guided by special teams coach Chris Husby, the Crimson’s special teams squad has been as crucial as any other to their season. At the heart of that success is placekicker and Minnesota State Mavericks commit Connor Fournier.
Fournier has made 50 of his 52 extra point attempts this season and eight of his ten field goal attempts to put 74 points on the board across 12 games. Fournier broke multiple school records this season, including furthest field goal made, most career field goals made, and most career successful extra point attempts. With help from the likes of Ben Jameson and Bode Skifstrom, Maple Grove’s kicking has been an undeniable asset.
Sophomore wide receiver and defensive back Dylan Vokal has shined for the Crimson’s special teams as well. Vokal has received 14 punt returns this season, earning 212 yards from those returns for an average of 15 yards per return. He has also collected two touchdowns from punt returns. Similarly, Vokal has received eight kick returns this season, racking up 181 yards in five games for an average of nearly 23 yards per return.
