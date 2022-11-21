Maple Grove traveled to U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday, Nov. 17, with a mission to go 12-0 and to make the Class 6A state final for the second consecutive year.
After the Crimson navigated a difficult fight with East Ridge Nov. 11, the only team left in their way was Lakeville South, which topped Maple Grove 13-7 in the 2021 state final. But this time, the Crimson nearly reversed that score, prevailing 14-7.
The night started well for Lakeville South. Maple Grove had won the coin toss but deferred to the second half. While the Cougars started the game with ambitious passes, their opening drive proved to be a siege. Lakeville South scored the opening touchdown with 3:52 on the clock via Carson Hansen’s 3-yard run.
The Crimson trailed 0-7 at the start of the second quarter, the first time they had not led or been tied at that juncture since playing Wayzata Oct. 7.
If the first quarter was all Lakeville South, the second was Maple Grove’s chance to shine. Continuing their drive from the end of the first quarter, the Crimson staged their own long drive. The Cougars made it far from easy, but Maple Grove eventually made its way to the red zone, setting up linebacker Tanner Albeck to run in a touchdown from 2 yards out. Connor Fournier made the first of his two extra point attempts to tie it up at 7-7.
The Crimson held out against the Cougars in the following drive as their defense forced a turnover on downs with just under three minutes left in the half.
With just minutes left in the half, Maple Grove found its second touchdown just after receiving the ball. Jacob Kilzer found wide receiver Jacob Anderson deep with space to spare. Anderson caught the pass with ease and ran 72 yards for the touchdown. Suddenly, Maple Grove lead 14-7.
Lakeville South came close to scoring a second touchdown of their own just before the end of the half, but Maple Grove’s Jackson Powers secured a halftime lead with an interception on the Crimson 3-yard line with 0:13 on the clock.
The third quarter proved to be the quietest of the day. Neither team scored, though both came close. Maple Grove reached the red zone, but the Cougars defended well and the Crimson’s choice to go for it on the fourth down resulted in a turnover on downs.
The fourth quarter was also scoreless, though the Crimson defense had a crucial performance to end the game. Max Johnson would catch an interception, tipped to him by Powers, in the five minute of the quarter to stunt Lakeville South’s momentum. Later, Albeck made a key tackle to force a turnover on downs, returning control to Maple Grove.
In the final moments of the contest, Johnson made yet another interception sliding to the ground to end the game and confirm the Crimson’s spot in the Class 6A final.
The win was a product of brilliant moments of offense, as well as a defensive showcase from the likes of Johnson, Powers, Albeck and Cooper Schmidt.
Following the win, Maple Grove football head coach Matt Lombardi stressed his respect for Lakeville South, as well as the endurance and strength his players showed at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“It’s consecutive years of the two of us having a bloodbath and we just reversed the score,” he said. “Lakeville South, obviously, is a winning program that we have the highest respect for. ... We just feel very fortunate to have stood up and won this game because that was a great football team and a great game, so I can’t be prouder of my kids.
“There was a lot of adversity. They had to overcome a bad fourth and one call, I think, on my part. They had the mental toughness to be champions today.”
Lombardi added that last year’s match in the Class 6A final played a small but helpful roll in finding the win on Thursday, giving Lombardi and some of his players a chance to learn about the Cougars’ system.
“Their offense is so unique and so in your face that you have to kind of get used to the speed they hit at,” he said. “That’s one thing, people don’t realize how fast Carson Hansen hits that thing and it just happens so quick. So yes, I think the more you get to play them, they more you get used to the speed it hits.”
Maple Grove Crimson football will return to U.S. Bank Stadium Friday, Dec. 2, to face Eden Prairie/Rosemount in the MSHSL State Football Tournament Class 6A final.
