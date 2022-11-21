Maple Grove traveled to U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday, Nov. 17, with a mission to go 12-0 and to make the Class 6A state final for the second consecutive year.

After the Crimson navigated a difficult fight with East Ridge Nov. 11, the only team left in their way was Lakeville South, which topped Maple Grove 13-7 in the 2021 state final. But this time, the Crimson nearly reversed that score, prevailing 14-7.

