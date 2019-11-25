Crimson football great Evan Hull shines at Northwestern

Former Maple Grove football star Evan Hull had two remarkable games playing for Northwestern University.
Hull, a true freshman, made his first start at running back for the Wildcats in a 45-6 rout over UMass Nov. 20. Hull had waited almost three months for his start and he made the most of the opportunity. Hull ran for 220 yards on 24 carries and scored four touchdowns.
This past weekend, Hull started against his home state team, the Golden Gophers, in a 38-22 loss. He gained 51 yards on 14 carries.
Hull was a three-year starter at Maple Grove and led the Crimson to three state tournaments. He is the school’s all-time single season rusher.
