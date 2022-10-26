Crimson football has charged into this season without question or hesitancy. Recuperating from their loss to Lakeville South in the state championship game, Maple Grove have put together a season to remember before the regular season even ended. Seven games, seven wins.
With bigger ambitions ahead, the Crimson’s hosting of Mounds View on Oct. 19 was the final step in completing their undefeated regular season, staying one of Minnesota’s most talked about programs, and lighting the fire to propel them into the post-season.
Maple Grove would open the night with an almost merciless first quarter. The Crimson would find their first touchdown with 10:05 still on the clock, with Jacob Kilzer finding yet another touchdown amid his remarkable season. An unsuccessful extra point attempt would keep it 6-0, but the Crimson wouldn’t be distracted, finding a second touchdown two minutes later with Kilzer finding Jacob Anderson for a 37-yard gain. Connor Fournier, who would later break the school record for extra points scored, would then make the first of his three extra points of the night.
Already off to a perfect start, Kilzer would run in his second touchdown of the night, with the Crimson leading 20-0 going into the second quarter. That second quarter would prove to be a gauntlet. At times bogged down by penalties and other stoppages, neither side would find points. In the last five minutes of the clock, both sides would get two interceptions, with an otherwise accurate Kilzer throwing two while Jacob Anderson would intercept two for the Crimson.
It would be 20-0 to Maple Grove at half time. While the second quarter did see Mounds View force the issue at times, it became clear quickly on Wednesday night that Maple Grove had come well prepared. The wift of a win was present in the air long before half time.
The Crimson would kick back into gear in the third quarter, finding touchdowns in the fourth and 10th minutes of the quarter, both scored by Jordan Olagbaju. The first would see Fournier score another extra point, but Maple Grove would go for two on the last touchdown. Kilzer would initially run in the two point conversion, but the play would be called back and he would instead throw to Dylan Vokal to make it 35-0.
The fourth quarter would once again see Mounds View manage to bog Maple Grove down, though the hosts were well in control at this stage, and there would be no additional scoring. Olagbaji would lead the team in rushing at 101 yards, with Kilzer coming up in second with 59. Kilzer also had 14 completions. Several players would thrive on the night in receptions, with Jacob Anderson picking up 99 yards, Tanner Albeck with 68, and Dylan Vokal with 43.
Tanner Albeck would also show up big defensive, making seven total tackles, tying up with Max Johnson, who also had seven against Mounds View. The 35-0 win makes it two consecutive shutout victories for the Crimson to end the regular season at 8-0.
Coach Matt Lombardi shared after the result that he was pleased with the team performances he’s seen following the tough 28-21 win over Wayzata two weeks ago.
“I thought they responded well, obviously the defense performed with two shutouts, the offense has controlled the ball, but things got ragged in the second quarter, too many penalties. We’ve got to fix that.”
On the perfect record and undefeated status, Lombardi applauded his players. He said, “I’m proud of them, you go 8-0, that’s a great accomplishment. But I told them, you’ve got tonight to celebrate it and after that we’re 0-0 like the rest of the state again.”
Lombardi added that the Crimson look forward to the season’s next chapter, one they’ve worked hard to prepare themselves for.
“We did what we were supposed to do in the regular season to put us in the best position possible, now we’ve got to take advantage of it. Now it’s show time. Now it’s the fun stuff.”
1st seed Maple Grove football will return to play on Oct. 28 as part of the lower left Class 6A tournament bracket, hosting eighth seed Hopkins.
