Crimson football has charged into this season without question or hesitancy. Recuperating from their loss to Lakeville South in the state championship game, Maple Grove have put together a season to remember before the regular season even ended. Seven games, seven wins.

With bigger ambitions ahead, the Crimson’s hosting of Mounds View on Oct. 19 was the final step in completing their undefeated regular season, staying one of Minnesota’s most talked about programs, and lighting the fire to propel them into the post-season.

