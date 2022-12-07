Crimson football arrived to U.S. Bank Stadium Friday, Dec. 2, looking to complete a mission that started a year ago on the same field.
In their second straight appearance at the Class 6A state championship game, Maple Grove came back from last year’s defeat, beating the Rosemount Irish 27-10.
The game started well for the Irish, who received the opening kickoff after Maple Grove won the coin toss and deferred possession. The Irish’s opening drive came to little, but the Crimson’s following drive did as well, leaving the Irish to battle their way down the field for a field goal in the final minute of the quarter.
Leading 3-0 going into the second, Rosemount soon found their fortunes changing. Maple Grove came out with an explosive series of plays. First, continuing a drive from the end of the first, Maple Grove found an opening touchdown in the sixth minute as quarterback Jacob Kilzer rocketed a pass to Jacob Anderson, who ran it 45 yards to make it 7-3.
That touchdown marked the start of two minutes of madness. On two consecutive drives from the seventh to the ninth minutes of the game, Rosemount had two fumbles, both recovered by Maple Grove, first by Ben Jameson and then by Jacob Anderson. Each was converted into a touchdown, first by Tanner Albeck and then by Jacob Kilzer.
Unable to maintain possession and with the Crimson at their throats, the Irish suddenly found themselves down 21-3.
Rosemount would get the last word before halftime with a touchdown in the final minute, but Malple Grove remained well ahead at 21-10.
There were no points scored in the third quarter. A blocked free kick from Connor Fournier, who otherwise had a strong night scoring extra-point attempts, meant that the Crimson’s lead remained 21-10 going into the fourth quarter.
Another Kilzer touchdown and a key interception from Jacob Anderson proved the lock and key to Maple Grove’s win on the night, ending Rosemount’s chances of a comeback with time to spare. Maple Grove held out, managing the game well as tensions grew. The Irish were flagged for two serious personal fouls, first for a late hit with the arm on a grounded Kilzer, which twisted his helmet sideways, and then for a shove to the ground on Connor Fournier after a blocked kick had already been recovered.
Maple Grove kept it clean, however, and concluded the game as state champions.
Maple Grove football head coach Matt Lombardi talked after the game about his pride for the team, who he noted had one of the first-ever marquee titles in boys sports for the school. He also touched on how important the players have been to him at a personal level.
“I’m really proud of these guys,” Lombardi said. “We talked about, I got them in a huddle, and because I’m a nerd I went back and I figured out that since the winter of their junior year all the way through this game, I’ve been fortunate that out of the 101 weeks they’ve lived, I’ve been with them for 85. They truly have become part of my family.”
Lombardi added that the team felt like they were doubted by some. Kilzer later noted he saw some arguing the team had an easy schedule. Now having beaten the likes of Forest Lake, Lakeville South and Rosemount, the Crimson got to have the last laugh.
“These kids put their hearts and souls into this. I couldn’t be prouder of how they played today,” Lombardi said. “People doubted us a little bit I think, and we felt pretty good coming in. We knew they had a great defense but ours ain’t bad. We had a feeling we might be all right. I’m proud of these guys. ... There’s a little legend of the curse of Maple Grove that I think we kind of overcame here. I’m really proud and I hope it gets the school rolling a little bit.”
The result leaves Maple Grove undefeated in 13 games from Sept. 1 to Dec. 2. No team this season has come close to dominating the way Maple Grove has. In total, the Crimson scored 477 points while conceding just 148.
The story ends there, at least for now. 2023 beckons already, but for the time being, Matt Lombardi and his players can take leave from the football field with their heads held high, Maple Grove’s first ever football state title tucked neatly in their pockets.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.