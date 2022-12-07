Crimson football arrived to U.S. Bank Stadium Friday, Dec. 2, looking to complete a mission that started a year ago on the same field.

In their second straight appearance at the Class 6A state championship game, Maple Grove came back from last year’s defeat, beating the Rosemount Irish 27-10.

