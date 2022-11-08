A complete and total victory over Hopkins saw Maple Grove secure a spot in the next round of the Class 6A tournament. To take another step in returning to the state final, however, Maple Grove would have to find their way past Forest Lake on Nov. 4.
The undefeated Crimson had stepped things up in the second half of the season, winning three shutout games across their final two regular season games and playoff opener. Along the way, they looked more confident than ever offensively and were calculated on special teams. It all added up to a match with a Forest Lake side that, in addition to an impressive 4-1, 7-2 overall season record, had already beaten a higher seed team in the opening round and looked hungry for more.
It proved to be one of the harder fights in recent weeks for the Crimson. Forest Lake came out with a spark, looking for a second straight upset win, though Maple Grove still found the first points of the night.
It was Jacob Kilzer, ever the threat for the Crimson, who got over the line. A Connor Fournier field goal capped it off at 7-0 with just under five minutes played. The scoreline got Forest Lake playing even harder and Jake Johnson proved to be the man to break Maple Grove’s shutout record as he received a pass in the endzone to make it 7-7 going into the second quarter. Those were the first points scored on Maple Grove since Oct. 7th.
If Maple Grove’s first touchdown triggered a change of intensity for Forest Lake, then Forest Lake’s did the same for the Crimson. Maple Grove got their first points of the second quarter via a Fournier field goal from 47 yards out, amid a night in which the placekicker broke both the field goal distance record and career successful field goals record for Maple Grove.
Five minutes later, Maple Grove found its next big scoring opportunity as Jacob Anderson collected a fumble, running it 31 yards to make it 17-7.
The punishment continued just a minute later when Tanner Albeck was there to block a kick return. He collected the ball but then lost it, only for Maple Grove’s Mason Beyer to come up big, picking up the ball and carrying it in for another big touchdown. Maple Grove then successfully played an onside kick, eventually scoring yet another touchdown, this time run in by Kilzer.
A failed two-point conversion would leave it at 30-7. Later, with four seconds left, Fournier stepped up for a second field goal, making his second of the night from at least 40 yards. The Crimson’s second-quarter blitz was complete, it was 33-7 at half-time.
In the third quarter, it was business as usual for Maple Grove, which grabbed two touchdowns in the second and seventh minutes, scored by Anderson and Kilzer, respectively, to cap off blockbuster performances from both. Fournier scored both extra-point attempts and the Crimson now looked to be sure winners, up 47-7.
Forest Lake had come to play, and had played a good game of football in this section final. This season, however, a good game simply hasn’t been enough to beat the Crimson. But the visitors went out with a fight, grinding their way across the field and finding a second touchdown in the final minutes of the third quarter to make it 47-14 going into the fourth.
A Charlie Rausch touchdown for a 17-yard gain got Maple Grove back on the board, before Forest Lake found one final touchdown in the final five minutes to end its own eventful journey in the postseason. The game ended 54-21, with the Crimson remaining undefeated on 10 games for the season.
Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi explained that Forest Lake provided a big challenge.
“[Forest Lake] came in hot, they’re a good team and they gave a lot of people trouble,” he said. “I was proud of how we jumped on them. I thought Jacob Anderson had an unbelievable day and actually Connor Fournier made a huge difference, not only scoring 40-yard field goals like he did, but he also did a great job spraying the ball around, kicking it off, gave them trouble.”
Lombardi added that saying goodbye to Crimson stadium for the year, with all remaining games being at neutral sites, helps remind him and the players of how special a home it has been.
“It’s a special place to play, we always say there’s nothing like the Grove,” he said. “But, for this senior group, they’ve never experienced defeat on this field. We’ve had some really good groups over the years but this is the only group that can really say that.”
Maple Grove football, now section champions, will play East Ridge in the Class 6A state quarterfinals on Nov. 11, hosted at Chanhassen High School.
