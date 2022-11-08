A complete and total victory over Hopkins saw Maple Grove secure a spot in the next round of the Class 6A tournament. To take another step in returning to the state final, however, Maple Grove would have to find their way past Forest Lake on Nov. 4.

The undefeated Crimson had stepped things up in the second half of the season, winning three shutout games across their final two regular season games and playoff opener. Along the way, they looked more confident than ever offensively and were calculated on special teams. It all added up to a match with a Forest Lake side that, in addition to an impressive 4-1, 7-2 overall season record, had already beaten a higher seed team in the opening round and looked hungry for more.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments