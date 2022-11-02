Following their undefeated regular season, the Crimson kicked off their latest adventure in playoff football by hosting Hopkins on Oct. 28 in the first round. Starting in the lower left bracket for the State 6A tournament, first seed Maple Grove had to focus their attention on eighth seed Hopkins.
Hopkins had suffered a winless season full of tough scorelines, but playoff football always has a way of making things interesting. It looked to be an exciting matchup for the Crimson.
It proved to be a night to forget for Hopkins, perhaps more than a night to remember for Maple Grove. The odds quickly caught up to Hopkins, who found themselves down 7-0 within three minutes of play thanks to a Jordan Olagbaju touchdown and a Connor Fournier extra point. Almost exactly a minute later, a Max Johnson interception was run in 28 yards for a touchdown. The extra point attempt was fumbled in the build-up, but the Crimson still held a confident 13-0 lead after just minutes of football.
The excitement would be far from over in the first half, with quarterback Jacob Kilzer leading the Crimson down the line and finding a pass for Dylan Vokal for the third touchdown of the night. Less than a minute later, Jacob Wrbanek got the second interception of the night to set up Kilzer, who passed to Vokal again for a touchdown. One successful and one missed extra point attempt saw the Crimson lead 26-0 with six minutes still on the clock.
Then it was Jacob Kilzer’s turn to grab some touchdowns, as he has through the 2022 season. The Crimson’s quarterback ran in two in the eighth and 10th minutes, helped along by a Jackson Powers interception, to help Maple Grove to a 40-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, ending an absolutely dominant opening act of high school football. It was clear that the nature of the night, the size of the odds, had gotten hold of Hopkins, who simply couldn’t catch a break as the interceptions, fumbles and more added up minute by minute.
The quieter second quarter saw Kilzer run in his third touchdown before quarterback Rylee Melcher tagged in and ran in a touchdown of his own with less than a minute on the clock. Maple Grove lead 54-0 at half time, though a hard hit leading up to that touchdown would see Melcher walk off and Cedric Bucholtz step up for quarterback duties.
Maple Grove found two more touchdowns, one in the third quarter from Dylan Lempe and the other from Ollie Claussen in the fourth. Bode Skifstrom scored two extra point attempts on the night, stepping in for Fournier, who already had five points to his name on the night despite two failed attempts.
The night ended at a 67-0 win for Maple Grove, who showed the full strength of their roster with layers of rotation at various positions across the offense, defense and special teams. While Maple Grove’s next matchup is sure to be more difficult, the Crimson’s 9-0 undefeated run, now with three consecutive shutout wins, continues to be an exceptional body of work.
Head coach Matt Lombardi explained that he was pleased with the group performance against Hopkins, while noting that bigger challenges awaited.
“I think we did what we’re supposed to do and I think it was big that a lot of kids got to play today,” he said. “Pretty much every kid was on the field for more than a half, our starters only played about a quarter, so I was proud of how they handled that. Now, we play a much better Forest Lake team that’s 7-2, so we’ll have to be much better next week, but I’m excited for it.”
On the Forest Lake matchup, Lombardi noted that the next opponent’s multi-talented attack will be a problem the Crimson will have to figure out.
“They do such a great job running the ball right now and they have a quarterback that can throw it,” he said. “So they’re probably one of the first true duel-threat teams we’ve played since Wayzata, and Wayzata obviously gave us some trouble, so defensively we’ve got a lot to do and offensively we’ve just got to keep it rolling.”
Maple Grove football will now take on Forest Lake in the second round of the Class 6A tournament Friday, Nov. 4. Win or lose, this will be the last game they play at Maple Grove Crimson Stadium.
