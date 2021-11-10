Heading into their Class 3A Round of 16 matchup against East Ridge (6-3), Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi knew his team would be faced with a physical challenge. The Raptors boasted a handful of athletes committed to playing high-level college football, headlined by six-foot four-inch, 240-pound senior running back and linebacker Toby Anene.
All year, the Crimson (8-1) have been challenged with upping their level of physicality. Their 21-7 loss to Centennial in late September proved to be a reminder that at its core, football is won in the trenches. But while East Ridge’s roster makeup is filled with guys that may stand out with physical size or strength, like Anene, Maple Grove’s is instead built on speed and scrappiness.
And when these two teams battled it out in the round of 16 football playoffs Nov. 5, the Crimson bottled all that speed and scrappiness up and unleashed it on the Raptors en route to a dominant 42-13 win. Coming out of the gates, just like they did against Roseville in the first round of the playoffs, Maple Grove started the game rusty.
The Crimson began their first drive with a run-heavy approach, primarily due to intense gusts of wind that circulated all evening at Crimson Stadium. But when they got to midfield, junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer coughed up the ball, which set up the Raptors offense with a short field.
And they capitalized. East Ridge sophomore quarterback Tanner Zolnosky hit senior tight end Brayden McDougall for an 11-yard touchdown, which gave the Raptors an early 7-0 lead.
“They went down the field on us,” Lombardi said. “They are an impressive physical-looking team. Facing a 240 pound running back is a tough mental thing to get over. But we made adjustments.”
After another three and out on offense, the Maple Grove defense stopped East Ridge’s drive at the Crimson 34 yard line and forced a turnover on downs.
By the end of the first quarter, the Raptors held on to their 7-0 lead and had the Crimson offense held to a fourth and two. But East Ridge, who came into the game leading Class 6A in penalties, committed an untimely offsides mistake and gave Maple Grove a first down. That proved to be a spark that the Crimson fanned into a flame.
Junior fullback Tanner Albeck capped off the drive with a 34-yard touchdown run, tying the score at 7-7. After the opening scoring drive, Maple Grove’s defense slammed the door shut on East Ridge’s offense in the second quarter, forcing the Raptors to punt into the devastating wind. The first punt got caught in the wind and went just beyond the line of scrimmage, setting up the Crimson at the Raptors 24 yard line.
“Wind is a major factor in outdoor Minnesota football,” Lombardi said. “You have to capitalize on those quarters [with the wind]. It changes the game.”
And Maple Grove did. The next play, senior running back Derrick Jameson burst through the hole created by the offensive line and scored to make it 14-7. This game saw the Crimson roll out their 10th different offensive lineman on the season, showing their depth of talent for one of the sport’s most important roles, and leading to 285 rushing yards of offense.
“[The offensive line] is a great group. They take pride in the fact that the runners behind them are talented and might go all the way on any given run,” Lombardi said.
On the next East Ridge possession, Maple Grove senior defensive end Mason South swarmed the Raptors backfield and forced and recovered a fumble, once again setting up the Crimson offense with a short field. On the first play, Kilzer scampered for an 11-yard touchdown, and just like many games this season, the Crimson were in the middle of an intense scoring burst and suddenly it was 21-7.
Near the end of the first half, the Crimson defense again forced a punt that traveled slightly farther than the previous boot but allowed Maple Grove one final scoring opportunity in the second quarter. And they took advantage, with Kilzer hooking up with Albeck for a 12-yard touchdown and a 28-7 halftime lead. Albeck finished with 111 total yards and two total touchdowns.
The second half saw some uncharacteristic mistakes from the Crimson, like a fumble inside the opponent’s five-yard line and Kilzer’s first interception of the season, which was tipped off a receiver’s hand. But when the offense failed to score, the defense kept the boat steady. Anene, who had rushed for a combined 340 yards and four touchdowns in the previous two games, was held to 53 yards on 23 carries (2.3 yards per carry).
“Our game plan was to out-physical [East Ridge] because they’re a big team and they have good players, so we really had to take it to them on the line on scrimmage,” South said. “We were trying to tackle [Anene] low because he has a mean stiff-arm so we had to tackle him down by the legs and wrap him up. We played really hard.”
Senior inside linebacker Sawyer Skanson, junior defensive back Michael Ross and senior defensive end Kiers Brevik each recorded a team-high 11 total tackles, while South, Brevik, and junior nose tackle Alan Jou tallied one sack apiece.
Jameson ran in a 15-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, his second of the game, and Kilzer punched in his second rushing touchdown, a 2-yard score, to make it 42-7. Jameson finished with 125 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Kilzer totaled 65 rushing yards along with 73 passing yards and three total touchdowns.
The Raptors ended the game with a hook-and-ladder lateral 76-yard touchdown that made it 42-13 but didn’t take away from the stellar performance of the defense and the team. Aside from the final play, Zolnosky, who came into the game third in Class 6A with 1,459 passing yards, was held to 90 passing yards and one touchdown. “I thought we performed well against a team that was hot,” Lombardi said of the Raptors, who came into the game winners of three in a row.
Now, the playoff field is down to eight teams, and Maple Grove is grateful they are still playing into mid-November. Next up for the Crimson is a state quarterfinal tilt against two-seed Woodbury (9-1) at Eden Prairie High School Nov. 11.
“We can’t wait to face Woodbury,” South said. “We’re checking off that second box and now we’re on to number three. [Making it to the state tournament] has been our goal all season and we’re taking it one step at a time.”
That means the team is saying goodbye to Crimson Stadium for the 2021 season. “To me, that night is the true senior night,” Lombardi said. “Our kids earned the right to win their last game on their home field. I think it was more emotional that night than Senior Night. It is a special feeling.”
This year marks the ninth time in program history the Crimson made the state football tournament, the last being 2017 when they lost to eventual champions Eden Prairie in the semifinals. That milestone is special every year it is achieved, but even more so after last year, in which Maple Grove had to bow out of postseason contention due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.
“I think this year is more special than it would be because of last year,” Lombardi said. “[Making the state tournament] was the motivation from this group from the get-go and something we wanted to do. Football is a special sport in that it comes down to the chemistry of kids. You see these kids, and it’s like a family.”
As the team huddled up together in the blustery wind near midfield after beating East Ridge, Lombardi told his team that as sweet as the win feels, the job is not finished yet. “This is only step two,” he said. “Next week is step three and that is only halfway to our journey. We have a lot left to do.”
