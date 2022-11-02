As Section 5AAA champions, Crimson boys soccer turned their attention to the Class AAA state tournament last week. Their journey began with a match up against Rochester Mayo, winners of the Section 1AAA title. Rochester Mayo ended their regular season with a 10-1 conference record, with four additional non-conference wins. The Mayo Spartans bested Rochester Century and Lakeville South in section play before coming out on top in a tighter matchup with Owatonna in the final, a 2-1 over the Spartans.

Bryan Islas Aguirre and Kymani Chitulangoma had been Rochester Mayo’s main goal threats this season, with 31 goals between them, but they now faced a Maple Grove defense that had ground its way to five consecutive clean sheets, including in all of section play.

