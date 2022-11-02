As Section 5AAA champions, Crimson boys soccer turned their attention to the Class AAA state tournament last week. Their journey began with a match up against Rochester Mayo, winners of the Section 1AAA title. Rochester Mayo ended their regular season with a 10-1 conference record, with four additional non-conference wins. The Mayo Spartans bested Rochester Century and Lakeville South in section play before coming out on top in a tighter matchup with Owatonna in the final, a 2-1 over the Spartans.
Bryan Islas Aguirre and Kymani Chitulangoma had been Rochester Mayo’s main goal threats this season, with 31 goals between them, but they now faced a Maple Grove defense that had ground its way to five consecutive clean sheets, including in all of section play.
The Oct. 25 clash with Mayo proved to be another hard-fought clash for the Crimson. Despite the difficult 80 minutes of soccer which laid ahead, Maple Grove found a near perfect start. Having survived an early post-hit from Mayo following a freekick, the Crimson got the ball to Chris Frantz on the counter. Maple Grove’s top all-time goalscorer took the ball, slashing a shot past the keeper to make it 1-0 just six minutes in.
While it seemed like Maple Grove was in for another party of a night, the opening goal started the real battle.
Rochester Mayo stepped up the pressure, clogging up the midfield to deter Maple Grove’s usual use of dynamic, short-range passes and forcing the Crimson into one-on-one runs onto the ball, which were dealt with well by their backline and goalkeeper.
Maple Grove’s remaining big chances largely constituted two unanswered penalty shouts from Carter Sheard and a series of corner kicks and free kicks that were easily dealt with. As the half progressed, Mayo looked to be the next team to score, but a heroic half from goaltender Holden Waldrum held the Spartans at bay until halftime, with Maple Grove up 1-0.
The second half proved to be a somewhat more open contest. Maple Grove began to find ways to play their game, stringing together the passes and forcing some saves from the Mayo goalkeeper. Rochester Mayo were far from out of the contest, still intercepting passes, still making dangerous runs into the box, and still forcing big saves from Waldrum.
Despite the second half’s increased intensity, with both sides well aware of what was on the line, there was no scoring. This Crimson might be known for its goalscoring prowess, but the postseason has particularly revealed the quality of Maple Grove’s defense, shored up by the likes of Ethan Smith, Reese Saladin, and Maxwell Johnson.
After an 80-minute contest that saw Maple Grove put to the test much like in their section final against Champlin – though this time in a much more style-focused match up rather than a physical contest – the Crimson once again earned themselves a 1-0 win. Once again the winning goal came from Frantz, while Waldrum earned his fourth postseason cleansheet in four games.
On Waldrum’s goalkeeping performances in the postseason, Co-Head Coach Gregg Leininger had plenty of praise, noting that Waldrum’s performances were as key to the team advancing as any other.
“He’s playing like a senior, a captain, like he’s been in there before, which he has. He’s playing out of his mind and that’s what you need, you need a hot goaltender when you get into these tournaments.”
Leininger added that it felt good to qualify for the semifinals, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that the Crimson had to find their way past an exceptional Rochester Mayo to do so.
“It feels good, feels good," he said. "We still just focus on one game at a time. ... We knew Rochester was going to be a good team, they showed it. They had us under pressure the first half, not as much the second half, didn’t have as many big, dangerous opportunities, but that’s a good team. They’re 17-1, it makes sense.”
Maple Grove played Woodbury in the Class AAA State semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 1, after press deadline.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.