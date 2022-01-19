Coming off of a dramatic comeback victory over Coon Rapids, the Maple Grove boys basketball team stumbled against Andover (5-3) Jan. 11, falling to the conference foe Huskies 73-62.
Only trailing Andover by one point at halftime, the Crimson allowed 45 second-half points as four Huskies cracked double figures in scoring. Senior guard Jon Haakenson led Maple Grove with 15 points, and senior guards Matthew Hosmann and Derrick Jameson added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
Junior center Lincoln Palbicki recorded a team-high 11 rebounds and three blocks, and junior guard Raoul Vaidya tallied four assists and two steals.
Then Jan. 13, the Crimson bounced back with a dominant 86-57 home victory over Anoka (3-6). Maple Grove held a 35-22 halftime lead when their offense exploded on the scene in the second half. Led by a balanced scoring attack with five players scoring in double figures, the Crimson put up 51 second-half points.
Senior guard Ashton Keomysy led all scorers with 18 points, Palbicki recorded 16 points and seven rebounds, and Hosmann added 14 points. Senior forward Matthew Moline scored 13 points and Vaidya added 10 points. Haakenson recorded a season-high 11 assists and four steals.
Finally, to cap off the week, Maple Grove traveled north to face Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-5) but fell to the Storm 54-49. After the loss, the Crimson’s record stood at 4-7.
Coming up
Maple Grove will host Centennial (3-7) Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
