In cold and blustery conditions for late May, Maple Grove softball turned up the heat against Champlin Park May 31 in a Section 5AAAA elimination game, shutting out the Rebels for the third time this season in a 4-0 win.
Before the Crimson and Rebels took the field in Maple Grove, Champlin Park topped Irondale in the first half of their doubleheader 1-0, which meant the Rebels were fresh and warmed up. But even though they waited for the winner, Maple Grove looked just as prepared and loose.
Junior Maddie Wihlm and the Crimson defense came out and stifled the Rebels, but the offense started slow. That is until the third inning.
“It is time to go!,” Koltes told his team before taking the plate in the third. The team responded with a message to break the huddle. “Bust it open!”
Alissa Wernz and Faith Kreye recorded back-to-back RBI doubles to start the scoring, and Dani Strom added a run-scoring single to make it 3-0. Elizabeth Van Lith added another RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0. Wihlm continued her stellar play on the mound, even though the Rebels fought tooth and nail to scratch a run.
Champlin Park left two runners on base in the last two innings but was unable to get a run across. Wihlm finished her complete game with 13 strikeouts, three walks, and six hits, but most importantly, zero runs.
Senior Elizabeth Berry recorded a team-high three hits and the Crimson advanced to play familiar foe Centennial in the section championship on June 2.
Centennial
With this being the third matchup between the Cougars and Crimson this season, both teams knew each other quite well that nothing was a surprise. Senior Helene Krage took the mound for Centennial opposite Wihlm, both dynamic pitchers who could wipe out a roster.
In their last matchup in the section semifinals, the Cougars captured a 1-0 victory, and this go-around was eerily similar. Thanks to an RBI single by senior Bryn Ruhberg in the fourth inning, Centennial narrowly topped Maple Grove 1-0 once again to reach the state tournament.
The story in this game, however, was the pitching. Aside from the first inning, Krage was nothing short of sensational. The Crimson were gifted three walks in the opening frame as Krage struggled with her control, which loaded the bases.
But Maple Grove couldn’t capitalize. Little did they know that those would be the only baserunners of the game as Krage tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
“[Krage] is just like Maddie [Wihlm]. She hits her spots well,” head coach Jim Koltes said. “Against her, you gotta go hunt for a pitch. We didn’t get it down the last couple of times we played her. She’s just good.”
Wihlm, on the other hand, was phenomenal, like she has been all postseason long. She surrendered only two hits and one run while striking out nine hitters with one walk. “Maddie’s confidence and ability have grown,” Koltes said. “She throws the ball hard and puts in the time to work at it.”
During the season, Wihlm goes to a pitching coach every Sunday to hone her skills. And during the game against Centennial, Wihlm took a catcher and worked on some of her pitches in the bullpen during the Crimson’s half-inning at the plate, always striving to improve.
In the end, the offense couldn’t awaken and Centennial captured their third-ever section championship, two in the last two years. “ I think sometimes people in Maple Grove expect you to get to the state tournament. You gotta remember there are really good teams out there that are trying to get you. [Centennial] is one of them.”
This year’s senior class has not only been cornerstones on the field for Maple Grove but off the field as well. Koltes said after their lopsided 11-1 loss to Stillwater in early May, the seniors took greater leadership and spearheaded a late-season surge, which got them playing their best ball of the year.
“Our senior leadership was awesome this year. We have some talented kids,” Koltes said. “Since that Stillwater game, we have grown as a team and a lot of that is due to our seniors and how they put in the work.”
With the seniors departing the program, Koltes knows their impact on the team will leave its mark on the returning players. “We feel happy with our program and the direction we’re going with it,” Koltes said. “We have got great kids and like we talk about, ‘tradition never graduates.’ We expect to be back [in the section final] next year. But the state tournament is always the goal, not just the section final.”
