Maple Grove girls swim and dive hosted Blaine on Sept. 21 and fell to the Bengals 104-77. Senior Caitlin Aarseth, freshman Libby Bakker, freshman Kaya Flaherty, and sophomore Ryann Hopp took first place in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of three minutes and 50 seconds, and second place in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:54.

Aarseth took first place individually in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:17 and Bakker captured first place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:26.

Hopp finished second in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly with times of 25.70 seconds and 1:03, respectively. Flaherty finished third in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke with times of 2:06 and 1:05, respectively.

Bakker, senior Livia Issacs, sophomore Sarah Kahl, and freshman Charlotte Woods finished third in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:47.

Isaacs finished in fourth place in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 59.12 seconds.

Seventh-grader Clara Hughes took fourth place in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:36 and freshman Mya Johnson took second place in the one-meter dive with a score of 142.20 points.

