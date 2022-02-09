The Maple Grove girls hockey squad began their final week of regular-season action with a 7-0 shutout win over Anoka (6-17-0) Jan. 31.

Sophomore forward Bella Shipley scored the only goal in the first period before the floodgates opened in the second. Shipley, junior forward Stella Retrum, and freshmen forwards Kelsey Olson and Pim Wilhelmy each scored a goal in the second period, and Wilhelmy and Retrum added another score in the third to seal a seven-goal shutout victory.

Sophomore goalie Dani Strom and junior goalie Paige Allen combined for a seven-save win.

Hutchinson

Then Feb. 1, Maple Grove dismantled visiting Hutchinson (3-18-1) in the Crimson’s final home game of the regular season with a 10-1 victory. Senior forward Taylor Holm and Shipley each recorded two goals in the opening frame as Maple Grove jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Then in the second, the same two girls notched a hat trick, both their first of the season, as they each added a goal to make it 6-0.

Junior defender Madi Soukup, junior forward Ella Olson, senior defender Jenna Brandt, and senior forward Kaitlyn Carroll each added a goal in the third period to put a bow on a 10-1 win. Allen made 14 saves.

Hill-Murray

Finally, the Crimson concluded their regular season with a road test against 10th-ranked Hill-Murray (15-8-0). Trailing 3-1 early in the third period, Maple Grove mounted a comeback attempt against the Pioneers, but ultimately it fell short and Hill-Murray escaped with a 3-2 win.

After a scoreless first period, Shipley got the scoring started for the Crimson less than two minutes into the second, but the Pioneers responded with two powerplay goals of their own later in the frame to take a 2-1 lead heading into the third. Hill-Murray took advantage of the power play once again to begin the third period, scoring their third goal less than 15 seconds into the frame.

Maple Grove, however, wouldn’t go away. Retrum cut the lead in half three minutes later, resulting in a one-score game. But the Pioneers would slam the door shut the rest of the way and kept the score frozen at 3-2 and end the Crimson winning streak at seven games.

Coming up

The Maple Grove girls begin the Section 5AA playoffs Feb. 12 at Roseville Ice Arena. Time and opponent are to be determined.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments