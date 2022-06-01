Osseo junior Spencer Pederson smiles on third base during a game against Spring Lake Park May 3. The Orioles beat Fridley and Park Center-Columbia Heights in the final two regular season games May 23 and 24.
To cap off the regular season, the third-ranked Maple Grove baseball squad hosted Edina (10-7) May 24 for Senior Night.
But the Hornets ended up stinging the Crimson and their festivities as they beat Maple Grove 3-2. Scoreless through four innings, Edina got on the board in the fifth with a bang. A two-out, three-run home run gave the visiting Hornets a spark and provided them a 3-0 lead heading into the final three frames.
The Crimson, like they have all season long, fought back. Senior Chayton Fischer drove in junior Tanner Albeck with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, and then junior Hunter Gerber laced an RBI double to score senior Cole Newell, cutting the lead to 3-2.
However, the rally fell short as the Hornets shut the door in the seventh to secure a 3-2 win. Senior Ethan Zimmerman went five innings for Maple Grove, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out 11. Senior Aiden Hansen provided two innings of relief, surrendering no hits and no runs and striking out three.
The Crimson ended the regular season with a 15-4 record and entered the Section 5AAAA as the top seed.
Osseo
The Osseo baseball squad capped off their home slate of games for the 2022 campaign with a five-inning 13-3 win over visiting Fridley (8-9) May 23.
At the plate, the Orioles relied on a balanced offensive attack, led by junior Hayden Delcastillo, who went 4-4 with three runs batted in. Junior Spencer Pederson and senior Derek Nimz both recorded two hits. Seniors Matthew ‘Beek’ Kitzman, Brady Quan, and Cole Botzet all tallied two RBIs.
Senior Sam Wolkerstorfer recorded the win for the Orioles on the mound, going four innings where he allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five.
The Orioles ended the regular season by shutting out Park Center-Columbia Heights (3-13) by a score of 12-0 May 24. Osseo ended the regular season with a 12-7 record and a 6-5 mark in conference play, and entered the Section 5AAAA tournament as the number three seed.
Coming up
The Section 5AAAA baseball tournament began May 30 and continues this week with times and locations to be determined.
