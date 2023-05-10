Crimson drop first game battle of the undefeated
(Photo by Jeremy Lagos)

The Crimson gather around Hale Farniok (#44) after he scored his first career varsity goal against Chanhassen, Friday, May 5, at Maple Grove Senior High.

Maple Grove boys’ lacrosse hosted Chanhassen on Friday, May 5, for a battle between two 6-0 teams. The Crimson sit on top of the Southwest Suburban Conference and the Storm atop the Metro West.

The final score wasn’t indicative of the quality of both teams as Maple Grove ultimately fell 13-6 to the Storm. Both teams had their chances, it just came down to Chanhassen being able to put their scoring chances in the back of the net while Maple Grove didn’t.

