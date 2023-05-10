Crimson drop first game battle of the undefeated

Maple Grove boys’ lacrosse hosted Chanhassen on Friday, May 5, for a battle between two 6-0 teams. The Crimson sit on top of the Southwest Suburban Conference and the Storm atop the Metro West.
The final score wasn’t indicative of the quality of both teams as Maple Grove ultimately fell 13-6 to the Storm. Both teams had their chances, it just came down to Chanhassen being able to put their scoring chances in the back of the net while Maple Grove didn’t.
Maple Grove goaltender Hale Farniok finished with 8 saves on 21 shots while Chanhassen’s Grant Penttinen had 12 saves on 18 shots. But Farniok had the highlight of the game when he went coast to coast to score his first career varsity goal.
Farniok made his way toward midfield several times throughout the game from inside his crease but nobody on Chanhassen marked him during a play in the third quarter. He continued his way past the restraining line into the attacking area and ripped a shot past Penttinen for his first career goal.
“If they’re not going to play me, I’m comfortable with the ball and I’ll walk it up,” said Farniok. “That was my first goal in my career in high school. I’m pumped. I’m pumped it was against Chan too.”
Both goalies made a save before Chanhassen opened the scoring with three straight goals. Ricky Peterson then scored one of his two goals on the evening at 6:32 of the first quarter to get Maple Grove on the board. 80 seconds later Daxton Bush scored his second goal of the game as the Storm recaptured their three-goal lead.
Maple Grove got one more goal from Rory Scanlon (Tyler Steinkopf) at 8:54 of the first as the Crimson tried to cut into the early deficit.
The Storm scored the only two goals of the second quarter, including a goal a man up at 11:00 to take a 6-2 lead into the break.
Chanhassen scored early to begin the third before Maple Grove went on a run of their own. 33 seconds after the Storm started the second half scoring, Scanlon (Landon Bakke) scored his second goal of the game. Two and a half minutes later Peterson (Landon Bakke) also scored his second goal. Maple Grove’s third straight goal came off the stick of Farniok at 10:21 of the third to make it a two-goal game.
That looked like it was going to be all the scoring until the final 12 minutes but Chanhassen beat the buzzer with a shot at the very end of the quarter to take an 8-5 lead into the fourth.
The buzzer-beater was an absolute killer for Maple Grove because Tanner Brendon scored to begin the fourth to make it a two-goal game once again but that was as close as the Crimson got that night. The Storm scored five straight goals to end the game and won 13-6.
The defense played well but the offense missed the net a lot and the Crimson were down their lead faceoff man due to an injury. Head Coach Kyle Ficken thought faceoffs and finishing were the differences in the game, “faceoffs really hurt us tonight big time. Hats off to their faceoff guy, he is very very good,” said Ficken. “We couldn’t hit the net. That hurt. We had the chances and we just didn’t capitalize.”
Sitting at 6-1 (6-0 Northwest Suburban) Maple Grove enters the gauntlet of their schedule. On Monday they played Totino-Grace (6-1, 4-1) at home.
On Wednesday they started the first of four straight road games. Wednesday they had Robbinsdale Armstrong (6-1, 5-0). On Tuesday, May 16, they play Eden Prairie (3-2). On Wednesday, May 17, they have Rogers (3-4, 3-3); on Monday, May 22, they have a battle with Anoka (5-4, 3-4) and the regular season concludes with a home game against Champlin Park (3-4, 3-2). All of those games start at 7 p.m.
Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 1, Maple Grove 14
On Monday, May 1, Maple Grove hosted Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids and handled them for an easy 14-1 win. Scanlon had 4 goals and 2 assists, Peterson had 5 goals, Landon Bakke had 4 goals and Jack Ampe scored a goal.
Jackson Kuznik led the Crimson with 8 ground balls, Lukas Bakke was second with 7 with Shane Rask and Emerson Knutsen both having 6 ground balls each. The goalies split playing time evenly. Farniok made 4 saves on 4 shots and Brady Meline made 3 saves on 4 shots for Maple Grove.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.