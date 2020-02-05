Senior guard Lovell Williams scored a career-high 29 points to lead Maple Grove to a 67-53 win at Osseo Jan. 28.
Osseo was short-handed as four of the top players were suspended for the game. But the Orioles who played gave a great effort to keep the game competitive. The Crimson built a 28-23 halftime lead but the Orioles rallied and took the lead late in the second half.
“We were up by six points with 4:50 to go in the game,” Osseo coach Tim Theisen said. “We were right where we wanted to be, but unfortunately we could not finish. That’s where our inexperience showed. Give Maple Grove credit. Their seniors, especially Williams, stepped up. They made their shots and we didn’t.”
Williams and the Crimson took over in the final minutes and pulled way to win. Williams was one of four Crimson in double figures. Rashuan Parker added 12, Jon Hakkenson 11 and Sean O’Dwyer 10.
Tariq Henry led Osseo with 14 points, Benard Omoora added 12 and Don Ferguson 9.
The Crimson improved their record to 14-3 after a 64-37 rout of Andover Jan. 30 and an 86-68 win over Brainerd Feb. 1. Maple Grove coach Nick Schroeder is pleased that many players are contributing to the team’s success so far.
“I really like where we are right now,” Schroeder said. “We still have a lot of work to do but I feel out guys have really bought into their roles and to the team which is the first thing that has to happen for a team to grow.”
The Orioles are 7-9, but Theisen said the record is not indicative of the team’s talent as Osseo has been dealing with injuries and suspension for most of the season.
“We have not had a game this year with our full team because of the injuries and suspensions,” Theisen said. “We have used seven different lineups. But the kids who played have adjusted and given 100 percent.”
Theisen said the return of Henry, the team’s lone senior, is a welcoming sight because he provides much needed senior leadership. Theisen said the suspended players will all be eligible next week.
“They have learned from their mistakes and I am excited to see how it will turn out,” Theisen said. “I am optimistic that the end of the season will be fruitful for these kids.”
The Crimson host Blaine Thursday, Feb. 6. The Orioles visit Rogers that same night.
