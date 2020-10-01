Crimson down Elks to set up tennis title match

A huge win means the Northwest Suburban Conference title is on the line for the Maple Grove girls’ tennis team.
The Crimson remained unbeaten on the season with an epic 5-2 victory over perennial conference power Elk River. Maple Grove also completed a rain-delayed match with a 5-2 victory over Champlin Park and beat Andover 5-2 to complete a successful stretch.
The Maple Grove/Elk River rematch for the outright title is set for 4 p.m. on Thursday at Maple Grove High School.
“The Elk River match was great,” Maple Grove coach Dan Haertl said.
The Crimson got three quick wins against the Elks, winning at Nos. 1 and 4 singles, respectively, and No. 2 doubles. The first and third doubles teams for Maple Grove each won three-set matches to clinch the team victory.
ORIOLES DOWN FALCONS
Osseo’s girls’ tennis team continued their strong season with a 5-2 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong.
The Orioles got singles wins from Hana Johnson at No. 2, Tina Corniea at No. 3 and Ella Crawford at No. 4. In doubles, Osseo’s No. 1 tandem of Great Kitelinger and Natalie Wills won in straight sets, as did the No. 3 team of Tessa Strang and Zoe Smith.
“(Armstrong) is another team that I honestly can remember the last time we beat them,” Osseo coach Eric Ruska said. “Our girls started off a bit slow, but picked it up when the time came. Armstrong has a nice young team that battled extremely hard, which really pushed our girls. But in the end, our maturity and grit prevailed in most of the matches.”
SOCCER UPDATE
The defending state champion Maple Grove girls’ soccer team extended their winning streak to five games, improving to 5-3 overall with a 3-1 win over Blaine and a 1-0 triumph over Robbinsdale Armstrong.
The Crimson boys’ soccer team also remained hot, playing to a 2-2 tie at Blaine and defeating Armstrong 6-0. Maple Grove takes a 6-1-1 record into the final stage of the regular season.
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press & News on Facebook @Press&News
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.