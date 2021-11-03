For the first time in 728 days, Maple Grove had the opportunity to host a postseason football game at Crimson Stadium.
Coming into their first-round playoff matchup with eighth-seeded Roseville (0-8) Oct. 29, Maple Grove football’s successful 7-1 regular season allowed the Crimson to earn a number-one seed in the Class 6A playoffs, and they beat the winless Raiders 49-7.
Even though they faced a winless team, Maple Grove head coach Matt Lombardi thought his team came out a little flat. Roseville started their opening drive at their 30-yard line, and milked nearly 10 minutes off the clock, getting down to the Crimson eight-yard line. However, Maple Grove junior defensive back Michael Ross came away with a drive-ending interception.
“We came out a little flat and we made adjustments,” Lombardi said. “I thought we did a good job of taking advantage of opportunities.”
Two plays later, the Crimson offense did more than the Raiders in 10 minutes. Maple Grove junior quarterback Jacob Kilzer scampered 45 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
On the first play of their next drive, the Raiders fumbled, which resulted in another 12-yard Kilzer touchdown run. By the end of the first quarter, Maple Grove held a 14-0 lead. Then to begin the second quarter, senior running back Derrick Jameson did what he led the state in during the regular season: took a punt return to the house for a touchdown.
Suddenly, it was a 21-0 Crimson lead. While the offense kept the scoreboard operator busy, after the first drive, the Crimson defense kept the Raiders offense quiet all night.
Senior inside linebacker Sawyer Skanson led the team with 12 total tackles, senior defensive back Cade Cook added 11 total tackles, and junior defensive back Jackson Powers recorded 10 total tackles. Senior defensive end Mason South totaled eight tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble, and senior outside linebacker Jace Uzzell forced two Raiders fumbles.
“I thought our defense did a good job,” Lombardi said.
Later, Kilzer found junior tight end Sam Peters for a 17-yard touchdown, making it 28-0. Then, the Raiders got on the scoreboard thanks to a 25-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Will DeVries to senior wide receiver Tyjon Jenkins.
But the Crimson answered the Roseville score with one of their own. Kilzer connected with junior fullback Tanner Albeck for a 22-yard score and Maple Grove held a 35-7 halftime lead.
Coming out of halftime, the Crimson pulled off a pre-Halloween trick that resulted in a treat. They began the second half pulling off a successful onside kick, which led to a 14-yard touchdown screen pass from Kilzer to Albeck and a 42-7 lead. Kilzer ended the game with more rushing yards than passing: 93 passing yards and three passing touchdowns, along with 94 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Albeck totaled 66 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. Maple Grove junior wide receiver Jacob Anderson added a late, five-yard rushing touchdown that pushed the lead to 49-7, which turned out to be the final score.
Next up for the Crimson is a date with fourth-seeded East Ridge (6-3) Friday, Nov. 5, who beat fifth-seeded Prior Lake 31-17 in the first round. Ever since the Raptors lost to Osseo on Oct. 8, Lombardi said he sees a new team.
With six-foot four-inch, 240-pound senior North Dakota State commit Toby Anene leading their backfield, along with play-action passes, East Ridge will present a physical style of football that the Crimson has seen before.
But that doesn’t mean it will be easy to stop. “They will come out and try to run it down our throats,” Lombardi said.
At this point in the season, 16 teams remain standing in Class 6A, which means the best of the best are starting to separate themselves. This Friday will be Maple Grove’s final home game of the season, and they hope to solidify themselves as one of the final eight teams left playing in November.
“I would say 6 or 7 of the games this week, either team could win,” Lombardi said of the eight games this weekend. “Our kids are pretty well focused on every opponent we will see from here on out. I don’t think there is any chance of them being flat for East Ridge. We’re excited for them to come into the Grove.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.