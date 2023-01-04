The Maple Grove dance team continued to build on a strong season ahead of the holidays.
The Crimson started December strong, finishing first in both the junior varsity and varsity events Dec. 3. They added a first-place finish for varsity kick Dec. 7.
Dec. 17 saw the Crimson compete in the Northwest Suburban conference championships following an invitational at Eastview a week prior. The championship was hosted at Totino-Grace High School.
The varsity team went on to win both the jazz and kick competitions, doing so for the 22nd year in a row. Captains Charlie Weber and Olivia Jerabek and senior Ashley Alden were able to add their chapter to that legacy, along with seniors Toria Johnson and Teaghyn Wilson.
Maple Grove finished the conference championship with strong leads in both categories. They finished with three points in jazz, in which lower point counts are the goal. They were 5.5 points ahead of second place Totino-Grace.
The Crimson finished with four points in high kick, two ahead of second-place Spring Lake Park. For additional context, the lower finishing teams at the competition finished with 30 or more points.
Varsity Jazz will perform at the University of Minnesota Dance Team’s Best of the Best Friday, Jan. 6, at Williams Arena. The Crimson will then compete at the Edina Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Edina High School.
